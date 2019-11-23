BWW Review: BED SEVEN, Tristan Bates Theatre



Bed Seven transports us back to 1953. We're in King's College Hospital, London, where Gerald (Jesse Rutherford) is a patient. Looked after by Nurse Patricia (Chloe Wigmore), the two have completely contrasting backgrounds and seem poles apart. It isn't long, however, before any niggling doubts they have are cast aside and the two permit themselves to embrace the love between them.

The characters are effectively established without much preamble. We quickly come to understand who these people are, and writer and co-director Simon De Cintra successfully uses them as vehicles to explore issues of class. It's quite alarming that all these years later, class divides still exist, and the period setting of the play succeeds in highlighting this. Female empowerment is also held under a microscope, with the time and setting again emphasising both how far we have progressed but also what is still left to do.

Rutherford excels as Gerald. Charming, humorous yet vulnerable, the actor manages to capture an array of emotions. His mannerisms, movements and facial expressions convey a great deal and he's captivating throughout. Wigmore also offers a nuanced performance and brings a homely charisma to the character, while at the same time demonstrating her strength as an independent woman. The chemistry between the two is effective and convincing, and we do find ourselves caring about and willing on these characters.

However, the writing does feel a little inconsistent. We go from short, sharp and snappy scenes, which carry the play along at a good pace, to the dialogue growing somewhat stilted. The actors do their best with the material, and Mitchell Reeve's lighting design enhances the simple set. Adam Gerber offers a beautifully composed, evocative soundtrack that effectively complements the script. Aesthetically, it's enjoyable, but is that enough to engage our attention for the duration?

There is a somewhat archaic feel to the play. Obviously it's a period piece, with the costumes, dialogue and characteristics of our two protagonists very much of the time. It feels like an element is missing, though, and that perhaps a larger dose of drama might have elevated the play as a whole.

Good theatre entertains and educates, prompting thought and triggering conversations. The lingering question here is whether or not this type of play still has a place today. There is no denying this hospital drama injects feel-good romance that leaves you uplifted. Perhaps sometimes that's enough, but with such a vibrant theatre landscape, particularly in London, some might argue this is far too safe and pedestrian. Others, though, might find comfort in the 50 minutes of escapism on offer, serving as a welcome distraction from the troubled times in which we live.

