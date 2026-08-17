BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Cancels Tonight's August 17th Performance

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Tonight's Monday, August 17th at 7:30pm performance of Burlesque The Musical has been cancelled due to illness in the cast. Sunderland Empire released the following statement to their social media:

Unfortunately this evening’s performance of Burlesque is cancelled as several members of the cast have fallen ill today. We sincerely apologise for the late cancellation. Customers affected will be notified by email about the next steps. Thank you to our patrons for their continued patience and understanding.

See the post here:

BroadwayWorld recently reported on Burlesque The Musical's multiple opening postponements. The production postponed its opening for a third time on August 13. Sunderland Empire released a statement, "“The team behind the show is working hard to resolve the issues and anticipates that Burlesque will open on Friday 14th August." Producers also revealed, “due to technical difficulties, tonight’s performance [13th August] cannot go ahead”.

Burlesque The Musical previously postponed its London production, and delayed the opening of its UK tour, announcing that the touring production would launch in Sunderland on August 6, instead of the previously announced opening engagement in Woking. BroadwayWorld then learned that tickets were no longer available to purchase for August 6-12, delaying the start of performances by another week.

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