BUNBURYING (The Importance of Being Dr Adam Perchard) Will Play Crazy Coqs in March

Join scholar and international cabaret star Dr Adam Perchard for the London première of their glam rock-fuelled, autobiographical romp through Oscar Wilde’s best-loved comedy, The Importance of Being Earnest, at the legendary cabaret venue Crazy Coqs on Friday 1 March at 7pm. BUNBURYING (The Importance of Being Dr Adam Perchard) - part literary lecture, part rave, part confessional - brings Wilde’s masterpiece to riotous, troubling new life amongst the glitter and turmoil of our twenty-first-century world.

Performing some of Wilde’s most iconic scenes alongside songs and stories from the Doctor’s own life, Adam reveals Earnest to be a dazzling hall of mirrors – mirrors that reflect our own world just as much as they do the sparkling, decadent nineteenth-century society that Wilde was satirising. The truth is rarely pure and never simple. Dancing through Wilde’s vision of a world where no one is quite what they seem, BUNBURYING is a sparkling, kaleidoscopic quest for authenticity in a world that forces all of us – especially queers – to wear masks sometimes.

Dr Adam Perchard is an internationally acclaimed playwright, party gurl, and scholar. They have published widely in the fields of eighteenth-century literature and postcolonial studies, and they are a mainstay of cabaret stages across the UK, Europe, and the US. They have performed at The National Theatre, London Coliseum, Soho Theatre, Hackney Empire, and on Channel 4, and their solo show Bathtime for Britain recently toured major theatres across the UK.

Dr Adam Perchard said: “I’ve lived quite a wild and varied life - I’ve been a nightclub host, a university lecturer, a cabaret singer, and a poet-for-hire. I've travelled from the ugliest deeps of depression to the most sizzling heights of queer joy and back several times. And this show, out of everything that I have made, most reflects this. By dancing this lovely tango with Oscar Wilde's play, I've been able to finally grasp hold of my entire life and understand what it is to be a queer, nonbinary person in this troubled, gorgeous world of ours. My thanks go to Jersey Arts Centre for commissioning this production, and I can't wait to share it with you.”

To book tickets for BUNBURYING: The Importance of Being Dr Adam Perchard, visit https://www.brasseriezedel.com/events/bunburying-the-importance-of-being-dr-adam-perchard/ or call 020 7734 4888.