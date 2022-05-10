Applications Open to Find Most Welcoming Theatre Ahead of 2022 UK Theatre Awards

The search is on for the UK's Most Welcoming Theatre, with venues around the country invited to compete for this accolade ahead of this year's UK Theatre Awards.

Applications, which are now open to all UK Theatre member venues until 1 July, will be judged on how theatres can demonstrate they are welcoming in three distinct areas; 'place', 'people' and 'programme' - looking at the building itself, the relationship with audiences and everyone interacting with the venue, and the creative work offered.

Theatres will be judged by an expert panel, who will shortlist three finalists and visit them in person to determine the overall winner. This could involve the panel meeting staff, having a tour of the building, taking part in a scheduled activity, seeing a production or speaking to audience members.

The official Most Welcoming Theatre 2022 will be announced at the UK Theatre Awards, which take place on Sunday 23 October at London's Guildhall. The last ceremony took place before the pandemic in 2019, with Storyhouse in Cheshire crowned that year's Most Welcoming Theatre.

For 30 years, the UK Theatre Awards have been the only nationwide awards to celebrate the outstanding achievements of theatre across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Further details of this year's UK Theatre Awards will be announced in due course.

For full details of Most Welcoming Theatre and how to apply visit uktheatre.org/training-events/uk-theatre-awards/uks-most-welcoming-theatre/