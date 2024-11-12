Annie Lennox Will Perform in the UK in Aid of Feminist Organization, The Circle

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Annie Lennox and The Circle, a global feminist organisation have announced the inaugural SISTERS: Annie Lennox and Friends concert to be held live at London’s legendary Royal Albert Hall. The special event is in support of The Circle, raising funds to help women and girls facing violence and injustice across the world. Taking place on 6th March 2025, the concert will be headlined by music icon, singer-songwriter, activist and The Circle Founder Annie Lennox.

Tickets will be available on Friday 15th November at 10am, with a pre-sale via The Circle and the Royal Albert Hall available Thursday 14th November from 10am.

Marking Annie Lennox’s first headline show in the UK since 2019, the concert will come two days ahead of International Women’s Day, and during Women’s History Month. Further details of the concert, including the full line up will be revealed at a later date.

Annie Lennox, Founder of The Circle says: “I am delighted to be headlining ‘SISTERS: Annie Lennox and Friends’ at the Royal Albert Hall during Women’s History Month next year. The money raised will go to The Circle NGO, a global feminist organisation that I founded back in 2008.

The Circle is committed to standing in solidarity and action with women facing violence and injustice across the world. The need has never been greater or more urgent. Millions of women and girls globally are facing increased oppression, while shockingly, 1 in 3 will face violence in their lifetime.

I am proud to be part of an event that will make a vital difference to women worldwide who are striving for safety, gender equality and justice. It’s going to be an inspirational occasion.”

The Circle is a unique organisation which is committed to standing in solidarity and action to fight for a fairer, safer and equal world for women and girls. Named after the Eurythmics and Aretha Franklin’s 1985 feminist anthem ‘Sisters Are Doin' It for Themselves’, SISTERS: Annie Lennox and Friends at the Royal Albert Hall will be raising funds to support marginalised women and girls around the world.

The Circle funds and supports grassroots women-led organisations worldwide from Afghanistan to South Sudan, that are working on the frontlines of gender-based violence, global crises including conflicts, and economic insecurity. Bringing together global feminist changemakers, The Circle advocates and campaigns to tackle unjust systems and amplify women’s voices to those in power.

Over the past 15 years, The Circle has supported over 1.4 million people directly on women’s rights and empowered more than 700,000 women and girls facing violence, discrimination and fear.

Raakhi Shah, CEO of The Circle says: “We are delighted at the announcement of the inaugural SISTERS: Annie Lennox and Friends concert at the Royal Albert Hall. The event will show solidarity and raise vital funds for The Circle NGO to support vulnerable women and girls across the world in countries such as Afghanistan, Rwanda, South Africa and the UK.

Funding has never been so needed. Things are getting worse for many women around the world. Figures show that in 2024, no country has achieved gender equality, and that the situation of women has deteriorated in 18 countries. Money raised from the event, which falls just before International Women’s Day 2025 and during Women’s History Month, will make a real difference to some of the world’s most marginalised women and girls striving for safety, gender equality and justice. A huge thank you to everyone for supporting such a crucial concert.”

