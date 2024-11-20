Andrew Lloyd Webber, Ian McKellen and More Named to Evening Standard's 'The Standard 100' List

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Standard 100 is an annual feature published by the media outlet The Evening Standard, which highlights the key power players across the arts, politics, media, sport, charity and much more.

Several West End and theatrical-adjacent figures showed up on this year's list, including Andrew Lloyd Webber, James Graham, Sonia Friedman, Tom Holland, Sir Ian McKellen and more!

Webber was named "Theatre impresario" as part of the "London Icons" category. "Since the Sixties, London theatre has been in debt to the king of the West End," The Standard writes. "From Cats to The Phantom of the Opera, the musical magician has had commuters humming his tunes on the Tube for more than half a century."

McKellen is also part of the "London Icons" category, with The Standard calling him one of the "most talented and fearless actors on the British stage."

The list also includes Director Sam Mendes, Actor and writer Cush Jumbo, Artistic Director of The National Theatre Indhu Rubasingham, Actor Daisy Edgar-Jones, Actor Lily Collins, and West End theatre owner Sir Leonard Blavatnik.

Check out the full list here.

