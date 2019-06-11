Alfie Boe OBE and Danielle De Niese Announce Royal Albert Hall Show

Sunday 20 October will see two icons of the classical music world, Alfie Boe OBE and Danielle De Niese, come together for the first time for an evening celebrating seminal Songs from the Stage at the Royal Albert Hall.

Tony Award winner, Boe and de Niese, will take to the stage alongside the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and conductor Timothy Redmond. They will present a unique performance of best loved songs from the stages of the West End and Broadway, alongside classics from the world's opera houses.

Alfie Boe OBE commented: "I'm delighted to be performing with Danielle for the first time and especially at such a prestigious venue as the Royal Albert Hall. Danielle is an old friend and a fantastic singer, so Songs from the Stage is set to be a spectacular evening. The performance will include Danielle's and my favourite songs from iconic shows with all the energy of a Broadway show."

Danielle De Niese added: "I can't wait to take to the stage with Alfie. He is a terrific artist and we have been friends for ages, but now for the very first time we get to perform together and we're planning to really go for it. The show will feature a fabulous selection of opera classics and best-loved numbers from the world of musical theatre. Audiences can look forward to arias from Carmen and the Merry Widow, plus hits from musicals such as Les Misérables and West Side Story. It's going to be an unforgettable evening and we may have a few surprises in store too!"

Lucy Noble, Artistic Director at the Royal Albert Hall, said: "Both Alfie Boe OBE and Danielle De Niese are old friends of the Hall, having performed here separately in the past. We are honoured that they chose the Royal Albert Hall's stage for their first performance together. The selection of songs they will be performing covers a vast array of epic shows, ensuring there will be something for everyone to enjoy."



This year has proven to be a landmark year for Alfie Boe OBE, as the beloved tenor released his solo album, As Time Goes By. This instant classic further cemented Boe as one of the most successful classical singers of his generation. Boe already has the royal seal of approval, having just been awarded an OBE for services to music and charity in the Queen's Birthday Honours List. He also performed at both the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace and Her Majesty's 90th birthday celebrations at Windsor Castle.

Danielle De Niese made her debut at the New York Met aged 19, in Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro and has gone on to perform regularly at the Paris Opera, the Royal Opera House Covent Garden, the Metropolitan Opera House and the Lyric Opera of Chicago. What a lot of people don't know is that she starred in Les Misérables on Broadway at the age of 18. Danielle has also recently triumphed in Man of La Mancha on the West End and will be appearing on BBC2 as a Proms presenter over the summer.

Accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and conductor, Timothy Redmond, audiences can expect an evening of laughter, romance, and joyful celebration of stage music.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday 14 June from www.royalalberthall.com. Pre-sale tickets are available to the venue's Friends and Patrons from 10am on Wednesday 12 June.





