Alex Newell, Carrie Hope Fletcher and Joel Montague Join LOVE LIFE: WEST END UNITES AGAINST CANCER

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The final cast members have been revealed for the star-studded Love Life concert in London, alongside additional information on the setlists for the night.

On Sunday 1 February, the West End theatre community will come together for Love Life: West End Unites Against Cancer, a major one-night-only concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in support of One For The Boys, the men’s health charity working to break the silence around male cancer. This special event will unite performers, creatives, musicians and supporters for an evening of music, solidarity and storytelling, where artists will perform tracks for the first time and give never-before-seen insights into upcoming shows.

The final guests joining the lineup are Tony-Award Winner Alex Newell (Shucked, Pioneer Theatre Company & Nederlander Theatre Broadway; Chicago, Ambassador Theatre Broadway) alongside West End Sweethearts Carrie Hope Fletcher (Calamity Jane, UK Tour; Once, London Palladium) and Joel Montague (Just For One Day, The Old Vic; Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre) after their successful run in Elf The Musical in the West End together over Christmas, with the latter co-hosting the evening with Melanie La Barrie.

For one night only, Tom Francis and Nicole Scherzinger will perform together for the first time since their critically acclaimed run in Sunset Blvd. This evening gives the rare chance to hear world-class artists sing songs they’ve never performed live, and see artists collaborate who haven’t performed together before.

Alongside the previously announced exclusive preview of Redcliffe by Jordan Luke Gage, Lucie Jones will be performing a song from the upcoming new musical 13 Going on 30, and Ben Joyce will reprise his celebrated role as ‘Quasimodo’ in The Hunchback of Notre Dame by singing Out There’

This star-studded cast will be backed by a 20-piece orchestra conducted by Olivier award winner Alan Williams, featuring songs by Alan Menken, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sondheim, Stephen Schwartz, Lin Manual-Miranda, Frank Wildhorn, and from the musicals “Smash”, “Wicked”, “Dear Evan Hansen”, “The Wiz”, “Jesus Christ Superstar” and many more.

The concert will be led by musical director Alan Williams (Evita, Sunset Boulevard, Funny Girl, Crazy For You) and directed by Rupert Hands (Evita, Sunset Boulevard, Roam), bringing together a world-class creative team for the event. The creative team also includes lighting design by Peter Small, sound design by Sound Quiet Time (Rob Bettle and Sam Clarkson), and production management by Jack Boissieux.

The full concert’s full lineup features performances and exclusive collaborations from West End theatre royalty, including Olivier Award Winners; Nicole Scherzinger, Giles Terera MBE, Tom Francis, David Thaxton.

Performing after their sell-out summer in Evita are Diego Andrés Rodriguez, Bella Brown and James Olivas.

They are joined by West End stars Ramin Karimloo, Jordan Luke Gage, Lucie Jones, Ben Joyce, Melanie La Barrie, Christina Bennington, Alex Newell, Carrie Hope Fletcher, and Joel Montague.

The star-studded cast will be joined onstage by a live orchestra as they perform a variety of exclusive collaborations and performances, including an exclusive preview of Redcliffe from Jordan Luke Gage, with further special performances to be announced.