A NIGHTMARE ON WEST STREET Returns For 2023

The event will take place on Sunday 29 October from 6pm – 2am at London's private members' bar The Ivy Club, West Street.

By: Oct. 17, 2023

Theatrical charity, Acting for Others, The Ivy Club and actor Robert Rees have announced the welcome return of A Nightmare on West Street, following its hugely successful debut in 2022. With an opportunity to party with West End stars, the event will take place on Sunday 29 October from 6pm – 2am at London's exclusive private members' bar The Ivy Club, West Street.

Entertainment at the Halloween Spooktacular Soirée will include a live band, DJ and dance floor, face painting, a photo booth, magician, tarot card reader, and a raffle. Guests will be able to go on to the spectacular roof garden and there will be prizes for Best Dressed decided by the judges, with the winner announced at the event. Surprise West End performances are to be announced.

The £15 ticket includes a welcome drink and canapés, and The Drawing Room will also be open for dinner reservations across two sittings at 7.00pm & 9.00pm with a thrilling three-course set menu and a daring drink on arrival.

Please note that tickets are limited for this event.

To book please email guestlist@the-ivyclub.co.uk and mention Robert Rees or ring 020 7557 6095

A Nightmare on West Street is produced by Robert Rees and The Ivy Club in aid of Acting for Others, a fundraising organisation for 14 UK theatrical and welfare charities.

For those unable to attend the event, Acting for Others can still be supported by donating at Click Here




