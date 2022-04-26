& JULIET Announces Special Sing-Along Performance This June

& Juliet will hold a special sing-along performance of the acclaimed show at the Shaftesbury Theatre on Monday 6 June 2022 at 19.30. Tickets will go on sale at 10.30 on Wednesday 27 April.

The musical, which has recently extended its booking period through until 24 September 2022, contains many of the biggest and most anthemic songs of the last 30 years, including Baby One More Time, Everybody (Backstreet's Back), Love Me Like You Do, Confident, It's My Life, Can't Feel My Face and the roof-raising Roar.

This special performance, complete with screens displaying the lyrics to every song, will be an opportunity for theatre goers and fans of the show to let their hair down and sing-along to the sound- track of their lives.

& Juliet soars with the music of Max Martin, the acclaimed songwriter of some of pop's most iconic songs and recorded by artists including Backstreet Boys, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Katy Perry and Ariana Grande, all brilliantly arranged for the musical by Tony and Grammy Award-winning orchestrator Bill Sherman.

Luke Sheppard, the director of the production, said: "During our hugely successful run at the Shaftesbury Theatre, we've been reminded again and again that audiences love the songs of & Juliet. We wanted to create a special occasion where everyone is welcome to join in and have as much fun singing our songs as the actors do every night - when normally we ask the audience to leave the performing to them! A key message of the show is celebrating inclusivity through the magic of theatre, and our hope is that this event continues to open up this show to new audiences as well as those who want to experience the show in a unique way."

Miriam-Teak Lee - who was awarded the Olivier Award for Best Actress in 2020 for her performance as Juliet - leads a cast including Cassidy Janson, who also won an Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Anne Hathaway, Oliver Tompsett as William Shakespeare, Tim Mahendran as Francois and Alex Thomas-Smith as May.

They are joined by new cast members - the internationally renowned star of the global smash-hit movie The Greatest Showman, Keala Settle as Angelique the Nurse, Julius D'Silva as the amorous Frenchman Lance and Tom Francis as Romeo.

The new ensemble includes Ebony Clarke, Bessy Ewa, Collette Guitart, Cassandra Lee, Nathan Louis-Fernand, Zara Macintosh, Carl Man, Christian Maynard, Rachel Moran, Owen Saward, Aaron Shales, Benjamin Terry and Suki Wong, who join Ivan De Freitas, Rhian Duncan, Alex Tranter, Sophie Usher and Rhys Wilkinson who continue with the show.

Brought to life by an award-winning creative team in an explosive fusion of styles, & Juliet is directed by Luke Sheppard with a book by David West Read (Schitt's Creek), electrifying choreography from Jennifer Weber, stunning set design from Soutra Gilmour and costume design by Paloma Young.

Max Martin and Tim Headington present & Juliet, which is produced by Martin Dodd, Tim Headington, Max Martin, Jenny Petersson and Theresa Steele Page.