& JULIET Announces Special 'Sing-A-Long' Performance

The producers of & Juliet have announced that there will be a special sing-a-long performance of the acclaimed show at the Shaftesbury Theatre on Tuesday 12 May.

The musical, which has recently extended its booking period through until October 2020, contains many of the biggest and most anthemic songs of the last 30 years, including Baby One More Time, Everybody (Backstreet's Back), Love Me Like You Do, Confident, It's My Life, Can't Feel My Face and the roof-raising Roar.

This special performance, complete with screens displaying the lyrics to every song, will be an opportunity for theatre goers and fans of the show to let their hair down and sing-a-long to the sound-track of their lives.

& Juliet soars with the music of Max Martin, the acclaimed song-writer of some of pop's most iconic songs and recorded by artists including Backstreet Boys, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Katy Perry and Ariana Grande, all brilliantly arranged for the musical by Tony and Grammy Award-winning orchestrator Bill Sherman.

Luke Sheppard, the director of the production, said: "During our first 100 shows at the Shaftesbury Theatre, we've been reminded again and again that audiences love the songs of & Juliet. We wanted to create a special occasion where everyone is welcome to join in and have as much fun singing our songs as the actors do every night - when normally we ask the audience to leave the performing to them! A key message of the show is celebrating inclusivity through the magic of theatre, and our hope is that this event continues to open up this show to new audiences as well as those who want to experience the show in a unique way."

Miriam-Teak Lee leads the cast in the role of Juliet, with Cassidy Janson as Anne Hathaway, Oliver Tompsett as William Shakespeare, David Bedella as Lance, Arun Blair-Mangat as May, Jordan Luke Gage as Romeo, Melanie La Barrie as Nurse, and Tim Mahendran Francois.



The ensemble includes Jocasta Almgill, Josh Baker, Ivan de Freitas, Rhian Duncan, Danielle Fiamanya, Kieran Lai, Nathan Lorainey-Dineen, Jaye Marshall, Grace Mouat, Antoine Murray-Straughan, Billy Nevers, Kerri Norville, Christopher Parkinson, Dillon Scott-Lewis, Kirstie Skivington, Alex Tranter and Sophie Usher.

Brought to life by an award-winning creative team in an explosive fusion of styles, & Juliet is directed by Luke Sheppard with a book by David West Read (Schitt's Creek), electrifying choreography from Jennifer Weber, stunning set design from Soutra Gilmour and costume design by Paloma Young.

Max Martin and Tim Headington present & Juliet, which is produced by Martin Dodd, Tim Headington, Max Martin, Jenny Petersson and Theresa Steele Page.

For further information and full biographies, please see www.andjulietthemusical.co.uk





