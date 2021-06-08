The New West Virginia Museum of Music To Hold Open House on June 12th

The West Virginia Music Hall of Fame's newest project, "The West Virginia Museum of Music," will host an open house from 1-6 p.m. on Saturday, June 12.



The Museum is located in the former Books-A-Million store on the second floor of the Charleston Town Center.



The project, funded by The WV Humanities Council, takes a broad look at music from West Virginia and the tools used to create it.



The open house will also feature performances by 2015 WVMHoF inductee John "Some Kind of Wonderful" Ellison;a trio featuring 2015 WVMHoF inductee Bob Thompson, future WVMHoF inductee Vince Lewis, and longtime Charleston bassist Jim Martin; 2020 WVMHoF inductee Larry Groce; organist Randy Gilkey and; singer/songwriter Mike Pushkin.



With Phase 1 of the project nearly complete, visitors will have the opportunity to see an exhibit featuring the stunning, turn-of-the-century lithographs of music publisher and composer E.T. Paull; large framed posters representing notable WV music events; vintage amplifiers and recording equipment, and six "In the Spotlight" sections featuring the instruments of West Virginia musicians. The exhibits were designed by WVMHoF curator Gavin Wissen.



Guests are asked to wear a mask if they have not been vaccinated. For more information visit wvmhof@gmail.com; 304/342-4412.