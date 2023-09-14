The Contemporary Youth Arts Company to Present the Premiere of New Play DINERLAND

The Contemporary Youth Arts Company will present the premiere of "Dinerland," a captivating new play by Charleston based playwright Dan Kehde. Set in an all-night roadside diner in the middle of nowhere, this production takes you on a rollercoaster of emotions, blending pathos, humor, and the delightful eccentricities of late-night diner customers across the country.

"Dinerland" kicks off at the Elk City Playhouse, located at 218 Washington St. W, Charleston, on September 22, 2023, at 7:00 pm. This series of eight interconnected stories brings to life the characters that frequent these 24-hour greasy spoons, delivering a heartwarming and hilarious exploration of human connections in the wee hours of the night.

"This is one of those "slice of America" pieces," says Kehde "who hasn't been in an all night diner late at night for a burger, a cup of coffee, and maybe some conversation?"

The cast, led by seasoned actors Nik Tidquist and Kayla Skidmore, features a talented ensemble including Kat Johnson, Rob Royce, Julia Carriger, Sara Jo Bender, Brett Smith, Caroline Chamness, and introducing Daisy, the demon-hound.

Performance Dates and Times:

· September 22, 2023, at 7:00 pm

· September 23, 2023, at 7:00 pm

· September 24, 2023, at 2:00 pm (Matinee)

· September 29, 2023, at 7:00 pm

· October 1, 2023, at 2:00 pm (Matinee)

Tickets for "Dinerland" are priced at $15 for adults and $10 for students/seniors. Tickets can be purchased at the door or conveniently online at Click Here. Please note that "Dinerland" is rated mild PG-13 due to occasional adult language and situations.

CYAC (Contemporary Youth Arts Company) was first founded in 1995 by Dan & Penny Kehde to provide teenagers in the Charleston area access to the performing arts in a drug free environment. Since its inception, CYAC has produced over 500 main stage performances and performed touring social action plays for over 50,000 students and community members across the state.