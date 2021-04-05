Princeton Renaissance Theater Plans to Reopen in 2021

The Princeton Renaissance Theater is aiming to reopen its doors in 2021, Yahoo! News reports. Renovations on the space are set to begin again soon, with the project being spearheaded by Carin Prescott, development director for Community Connections, Inc.

"We are ecstatic to welcome back Carin to her hometown," said Greg Puckett, Executive Director of Community Connections, Inc. "There was somewhat of a serendipitous moment when she said she was coming home, and it sparked a new movement to complete a project that has sat idle for some time. With the new team and an expanded vision of the original concept, I'm blessed beyond measure to watch this vision for so many become a reality!"

An advisory board for the theater was formed in February, which is comprised of Vicki Bridges, Trevor Darago, Dreama Denver, Valerie Hendricks, Rita Montrosse, Adam Sarver, and Bob Spencer.

The theater was purchased by Community Connections, Inc. in 2013. Once reopen, the theater will focus on showing movies and hosting performing arts events. There will also be a black box theater for smaller shows, a museum dedicated to the late Bob Denver, and a satellite station for Little Buddy Radio.

Stay up to date on the theater's website at https://prtheater.org/.

Read more on Yahoo! News.