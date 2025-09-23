KILLER QUEEN Comes to the Capitol Theatre in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Queen tribute band, Killer Queen, is coming to the Capitol Theatre in Wheeling next month. The performance is set for October 2, 2025.

Killer Queen formed back in June 1993. Their first public shows were at London University, following the footsteps of the real Queen who had played their first shows there 22 years earlier.

By 1995 Killer Queen's UK popularity had grown to such an extent they secured a residency in London's Strand Theatre attracting nationwide BBC coverage, the first tribute to have a show in the West End.

Even though the band never had any connection to Queen officially their reputation continued to grow both in the UK and abroad. In 1999 they returned from a tour of Europe and Russic for an awards ceremony in Leicester Square, hosted by Suggs from Madness. He announced they had won the award for "Worldwide Best Tribute Band."

The band also scored a number one hit when they were asked to recreate Queen's harmonies for "The Real Life" with Fatboy Slim in 2001.

Killer Queen toured into their second decade, the audiences grew. In 2005, they played AhoyStadium, where the reformed Queen would be performing only a few months later.

The next year Killer Queen joined forces with Bjorn Again and The Bootleg Beatles for a Waverly Stadium show in Edinburgh. It was this performance that led to the band being selected to represent Queen in a re-staged tribute Live-Aid concert held by Sir Bob Geldof. They performed with him at his arena charity concert to raise funds for the homeless.

2009 saw a triumphant return to a sold out AhoyStadium with their acclaimed "Queen Spectacular" production and another award, this time from Sweden's Vasteras concert hall, "Best Concert of the Year 2009."

2013 saw them performing in another one of Queen's former venues. The Brighton Centre, to celebrate their 20th Anniversary.

In 2016 Killer Queen took the show to America at The Red Rocks Arena in Colorado, one of the countries most prestigous venues. The Beatles, Springsteen, U2, have all played there. Family Arena's and prestige venues such as Austin City Limits are now regular stops on the Killer Queen USA itinerary.

Fast forward to 2025 and thr World Tour. July 2025 sees a return to the legendary Red Rocks, Colorado as part of Killer Queen's 3 month tour of North America.

