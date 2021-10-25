JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK is Now Playing at the Historic Dock Street Theatre

Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook is now playing at the Charleston Stage. Performances run Oct. 23 & 30, 2021 at The Historic Dock Street Theatre.

Something terrible happened to Junie B. Jones at school today! Someone stole her new furry mittens! So when Junie B. finds a wonderful pen of many colors, she should be allowed to keep it, right? Because finders keepers, losers weepers. And guess what? There's a new boy in kindergarten and he is the handsomest. The only thing is both Grace and Lucille want him to be their boyfriend. Maybe he will love Junie B. when he sees her wonderful pen! It is okay to keep it, right? Junie B. Jones is not a crook . . . or is she? A hilarious and heartfelt tale based on the best-selling book series by Barbara Park.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://charlestonstage.com/shows-and-tickets/junie-b.