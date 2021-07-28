Fundraising Concert LIVE! ON OLDE MAIN Comes to The Alban Arts Center, August 7

The pandemic has hurt all businesses, but one that was particularly devastated throughout the past year has been the theater. While the arts have slowly begun a revival as pandemic restrictions lift, there is still a long way to go to financially recover.

Enter Alondra Johnson, a 16-year old guitarist, singer, and actress. Johnson spent most of her formative years in productions and classes at the Alban Arts Center, where she honed her talents. Now, she wants to give back to the theater that gave her so much.

"Last year during the COVID-19 outbreak I noticed the effects of financial devastation to the local theatre community," explained Johnson in a press release. "My home theatre (The Alban Arts Center) has basically raised me to how I am today through Acting, vocal, and stage presence classes and shows. The Alban has given me so much and molded me into a fine young adult that when I saw they were struggling I wanted to give back. The only way I knew how was to throw a concert fundraiser festival."

That fundraiser, hosted by Johnson, will take place on Saturday, August 7th, 2021 and feature ten bands with vendors setting up at 4:00 PM and music beginning at 6:00 PM. Full details are below:

The house is rockin on August 7th at the Alban Theatre with Live on Olde Main, A live concert and festival to raise funds for the Alban Arts Center. Starting at 4pm there will be food trucks and a varity of vendors set up behind the theatre including Purple Leaf, Andy's Electric Tattoos, Hippie Hideaway, Tim Hortons, Crafts of The Coal, Island Teriyaki, Folklore Music Exchange, and more! At 6pm the music starts inside the Alban, 10 regional bands will take the stage from near and far. Bands including Hello June, Shelem, Three's Company Blues, Peremptory, Bad Keys of The Mountain, The 11;11, Minor Swing, Heavy Hitters, and this years Headliner Beggars clan. Alondra Johnson and the Live on Olde Main house band including Chris Hudson on drums, Grant Jacobs on bass, Alasha Al Qudwah on violin, Dr. Austin Seybert on brass, Andrew Winter on guitar, Maddy Solange on vocals, and your host Alondra Johnson on guitar will keep things rocking all night between sets. The live concert will also be live streamed for those that can't make it down to Olde Main that night. Tickets are just $20 for the live show and $30 for the live stream. Sponsored by Tony the Tailor, Holistic inc., El Mariachi Parkersburg, Big Joes Café, Yardis shoes and accessories, Elk City Records, The Purple Leaf, and Cameron Vance with State Farm. Get your tickets now at albantickets.com We hope you're ready to sing and dance the night away for a rockin good cause, on August 7th it's LIVE! On Olde Main.

Spread the word and be sure to join Alondra Johnson and The Alban Arts Center for a night of music, fundraising, and fun!