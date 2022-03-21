Woolly Mammoth Thea Co Gala to Honor Luis A. Miranda Jr.

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company's in-person gala, A MAMMOTH RENAISSANCE, will honor social activist, political strategist, philanthropist, and modern "Renaissance man" Luis A. Miranda, Jr. The event commemorates Woolly's triumphant "rebirth" of live theatre, and extols a new era for the company: one that works towards a radically inclusive industry defined by unrelenting artistic interrogation.

A MAMMOTH RENAISSANCE takes place Saturday, April 9 at 6 pm the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library in downtown Washington, DC. For information and tickets, visit https://give.classy.org/MammothRenaissance.

Gala co-chairs Maria Cardona, Kristin Ehrgood and Vadim Nikitine, and Jane Fishkin promise A MAMMOTH RENAISSANCE will be a lively celebration of Woolly, Luis, and the downtown D.C. neighborhood in which Woolly resides. The adventurous theatre company will transform the newly renovated library in line with its creative spirit of artistic boldness and irreverence. The evening will marry Woolly's singular theatrical style with a new energy, as the company has invited movers and shakers from the DC political scene and Capitol Hill to join in on the fun. Chef José Andrés and ThinkFoodGroup will curate the menu for the evening in partnership with Occasions Catering and Total Wine & More. The entire Miranda family will also be on hand to help honor their patriarch Luis.

"It is Woolly's great privilege to be honoring such a tireless advocate and impactful philanthropist as Luis Miranda," says Artistic Director Maria Manuela Goyanes. "Having known Luis - and the Mirandas - since before Hamilton premiered Off-Broadway at The Public, I've seen firsthand how committed he is to galvanizing positive change in our industry and our world. As a part of the Latiné community myself, I am incredibly proud of our values-driven collaboration with the Miranda family, and can't wait to celebrate with them all at Woolly's biggest party yet!"

Luis A. Miranda, Jr. has committed four decades to being a leader in the public, private, political, and advocacy sectors. He is the founding partner of The MirRam Group, founding president of the Hispanic Federation, and board chair of the Latino Victory Fund. He is recognized as a key contributor to the Senate campaigns of Senator Chuck Schumer, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, and former U.S. Senator Hillary Clinton. Most recently he managed Letitia James' successful campaign to become New York State Attorney General.

Luis and the Miranda family have continuously championed community activism and Latiné-led organizations. They have created and fostered institutions that work with underserved populations in Upper Manhattan and communities throughout New York City, across the country, and in Puerto Rico. They continue to support advocacy for education, the arts, and social justice, along with a sustained focus on relief and rebuilding efforts in post-Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico.

In partnership with Luis and the Miranda Family Fund, Woolly Mammoth launched the Miranda Family Fellows Program in Spring 2021. The program is designed to provide talented candidates from historically excluded communities, especially Black, Indigenous, Latiné, and People of Color, with the resources and training necessary to build their careers as theatre makers. Each fellowship is structured as a paid year-long department-specific entry-level position with health insurance benefits and a monthly housing stipend.

Through these transformative fellowships, Woolly Mammoth and the Miranda Family Fund are shining a light on the need for greater equity, diversity, inclusion, and access behind the scenes in the American theatre, and creating a new point of entry into the field for the next generation of arts leaders.

A MAMMOTH RENAISSANCE is championed by an honorary committee that includes Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.