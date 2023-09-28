Whitney White Returns For MACBETH IN STRIDE at Shakespeare Theatre Company

Shakespeare Theatre Company, in association with Philadelphia Theatre Company and Brooklyn Academy of Music, has announced the cast and creative team for the upcoming production of Macbeth In Stride. Created and performed by STC Associate Director Whitney White, this rock 'n' roll play with music turns Macbeth on its head—and is a great complement to STC's spring production of Macbeth.

The cast features Whitney White as Woman (Director of STC's The Amen Corner and Broadway's Jaja's African Hair Braiding), Charlie Thurston as Man (STC's Here There Are Blueberries), Stacey Sargeant as First Witch (Broadway's for colored girls... revival), Ximone Rose as Second Witch (Broadway's Once on This Island), Chelsea Lee Williams as Third Witch (Broadway's Death of a Salesman revival), and Kanysha Williams as Understudy (Olney Theatre Center's FELA!).

Created, co-orchestrated, and performed by White, Macbeth In Stride is directed by Tyler Dobrowsky and Taibi Magar, Co-Artistic Directors of Philadelphia Theatre Company. Raja Feather Kelly (Broadway's A Strange Loop) serves as Choreographer and Steven Cuevas (Broadway's New York, New York) serves as Co-Orchestrator and Music Director. Scenic Design is by Daniel Soule (STC's King Lear), Costume Design is by Qween Jean (STC's The Amen Corner), Lighting Design is by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew (STC's King Lear), and Sound Design is by Nick Kourtides (Off-Broadway's Oratorio for Living Things). Wig, Hair, and Make-up Design is by Rachel Padula-Shufelt (Broadway's Waitress). Casting is by STC's Resident Casting Director Danica Rodriguez. Charles M. Turner III is the Production Stage Manager (Broadway's Death of a Salesman revival) and Samantha Wilhelm is the Assistant Stage Manager (STC's King Lear).

"We couldn't be happier to have Whitney back at STC," said Artistic Director Simon Godwin. "Her dynamic adaptation of the Macbeth story is a rollicking good time and delves beautifully into the inner workings of one of Shakespeare's most fascinating women."

“When I fell in love with theatre, I also fell in love with Shakespeare. But when I was working as a performer and receiving my training, I wasn't seeing productions that represented my experience or even a world I could recognize," notes White. "Yet, when I read Shakespeare, I hear my world, my friends and family, my music. And so Macbeth In Stride is my love letter to Shakespeare and music history, told through the eyes of an ambitious Black woman."

Tickets start at $35 and are available now. For more information, please visit ShakespeareTheatre.org or call our helpful Box Office at 202.547.1122.