Creative Cauldron Receives Ross Roberts Fund For The Arts Grant

Community Foundation for Northern Virginia has awarded $20,000 to Creative Cauldron through the Ross-Roberts Fund for the Arts, addressing two of the core pillars of the Community Foundation's strategic work— to build community resilience and advance social and economic mobility for all of Northern Virginia's residents. This is the third time Creative Cauldron has been awarded the grant.

The grant will expand Creative Cauldron's “Artes Para Todos” Phase Two programs, which will reach more young people from Spanish-speaking households who attend Fairfax County Title One Schools. Creative Cauldron will provide after-school workshops, complimentary tickets to performances, and access to summer camps

In 2021, Creative Cauldron developed a JEDI (Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion) Artistic Committee to review its programs and policies, with the view of making the organization better serve its community. “Artes Para Todos” was an outgrowth of this organizational work.

“We are extremely grateful to receive the Ross-Roberts Grant again this year for our “Artes Para Todos” initiative. With it, we will be able to expand our work, breaking down socio-economic and language barriers to bring the arts to children and families in our Spanish-speaking community. We know that the arts can be transformative and can have a lifelong impact on the young people that participate in them,” said Laura Connors Hull, Creative Cauldron Founding Artistic Director.

The Ross-Roberts Fund for the Arts seeks to build a world-class, dynamic, vibrant arts and culture sector by celebrating artistic genius and success, growing the capacity of existing arts organizations, increase understanding of the central and critical role of the arts in healthy communities, and activate support for the arts.

About Creative Cauldron

Creative Cauldron is an award-winning non-profit theater and educational arts organization whose innovative programs in the performing and visual arts embody collaboration, experimentation and community engagement. Creative Cauldron was founded by Artistic Director Laura Connors Hull in 2002. In 2023 Creative Cauldron launched a $500,000 New Home-New Horizon capacity campaign to raise funds for a move into a new theater at the corner of Broad and Washington in Falls Church City in the Fall of 2024.

Programs are presented in part through grants from the Virginia Commission for the Arts, The National Endowment for the Arts, ArtsFairfax, the City of Falls Church, the Little City CATCH Foundation the Ross-Roberts Fund for the Arts, and the Robert W and Gladys S Meserve Charitable Trust. Generous corporate and individual sponsors also support Creative Cauldron's programs.