Washington Master Chorale Presents Rachmaninoff's THE ALL NIGHT VIGIL AT 110

On Sunday, March 16 at 5pm Washington Master Chorale (WMC) will present The All Night Vigil at 110 at Church of the Epiphany in Washington, DC (1317 G Street, NW). This concert will mark the conclusion of WMC's 15th season.

This concert will be a celebration of Sergei Rachmaninoff's monumental All-Night Vigil, Op. 37, in honor of the 110th anniversary of its premiere. Beloved by Rachmaninoff as one of his favorite works and considered by many to be his finest achievement, the composition will be performed live by Washington Master Chorale for the first time in a decade.

The Chorale has a rich history with the piece, having participated in a landmark 2017 album hailed by BBC Music Magazine as 'one of the best recordings' of the opus. This is a rare opportunity to hear WMC bring this enduring a cappella masterpiece to life.

“It is hard to overstate the magnitude and sheer beauty of the All Night Vigil - the work is like an extraordinary a cappella choral symphony, says Washington Master Chorale Artistic Director, Thomas Colohan. It is at once profoundly musical and deeply spiritual - like a small piece of eternity. It's an honor to be diving into this work again, and we can't wait to share it with our audience,” he continues.

Tickets to The All Night Vigil at 110 are available online. They start at $10 for students and range from $40 to $60 for Orchestra and Premium.

FREE TICKETS FOR FEDERAL EMPLOYEES - For this concert, Washington Master Chorale is offering free tickets to any current or recently terminated federal employees. These tickets can be acquired (while supplies last) by emailing info@washingtonmasterchorale.org. Proof will be requested.

