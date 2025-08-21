Washington Concert Opera Single Tickets Now On Sale For 39th Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Washington Concert Opera (WCO) has announced that single tickets are now on sale for its 2025–2026 season, which marks the company’s 39th year of presenting operatic masterworks in concert. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Antony Walker, WCO will showcase works by Christoph Willibald Gluck, Georges Bizet, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart at Lisner Auditorium on the campus of George Washington University.

The season opens on Sunday, November 23, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. with Gluck’s Iphigénie en Tauride. First performed at the Paris Opera in 1779, the work draws on Euripides’ ancient tale of Agamemnon’s family in the aftermath of the Trojan War. Mezzo-soprano Kate Lindsey will sing the title role, joined by baritone Theo Hoffman as Oreste, baritone John Moore as Thoas, and tenor Fran Daniel Laucerica as Pylade.

On Saturday, March 14, 2026 at 6:00 p.m., WCO will present Bizet’s Les Pêcheurs de Perles (The Pearl Fishers), composed when Bizet was just 24 years old. Best known for the duet “Au fond du temple saint,” the opera tells the story of two friends whose bond is threatened by their love for the same woman. The cast includes soprano Emily Pogorelc as Leïla, baritone Will Liverman as Zurga, and tenor Duke Kim as Nadir.

The season concludes on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. with Mozart’s Idomeneo, the composer’s first mature operatic masterpiece, premiered in Munich in 1781. The opera depicts a struggle between gods and mortals in the aftermath of the Trojan War. Tenor Ben Bliss makes his WCO debut in the title role, joined by soprano Amanda Forsythe as Ilia.

Ticket Information

Subscriptions for two of the three performances start at $82, with all three available starting at $125. Single tickets begin at $45. Tickets are available at concertopera.org.

In addition to its mainstage operas, WCO will continue its community offerings with “Opera Outside” concerts across the DC Metro Area, along with Opera Gems and Young WCO events. More details will be announced on the company’s website and social media channels.