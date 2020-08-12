VIDEO: Signature Theatre Releases New Episode of THE SIGNATURE SHOW
THE SIGNATURE SHOW will feature performances and interviews with Ross Baum, Angelica Chéri, Austin Colby and more.
Today, Signature Theatre released the second episode of The Signature Show, a biweekly half-hour digital experience featuring performances by acclaimed artists, interviews, celebration of new musical voices and tributes to the past, present and future of Signature Theatre. All episodes will be released on Signature Theatre's YouTube Channel - sigtheatre.
Watch below!
The second episode, directed and produced by Associate Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (Signature's A Chorus Line, Billy Elliot), features Gun & Powder writing team Ross Baum and Angelica Chéri, Austin Colby (The National Tour of Frozen, Signature's West Side Story), Andre Hinds (Signature's Crazy for You, The Scottsboro Boys), Ashleigh King (Signature's Hairspray, Ford's Theatre's Into the Woods), Donna Migliaccio (Broadway's War Paint, Signature's Simply Sondheim), Nova Y. Payton (Signature's Blackbeard, Ain't Misbehavin'), Nickolas Vaughan (Signature's Dreamgirls, Xanadu), Kara-Tameika Watkins (Signature's Jelly's Last Jam, Light Years), and Kanysha Williams (Signature's Gun & Powder).