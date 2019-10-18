VIDEO: Preview Denis Jones' New Choreography for Signature's A CHORUS LINE

Signature Theatre stages A Chorus Line with music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban and book by James Kirkwood Jr. & Nicholas Dante. A Chorus Line will run from October 29, 2019 - January 5, 2020 in Signature Theatre's intimate MAX Theatre and will be directed by Signature Theatre Associate Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (Signature's Passion, Billy Elliot) and choreographed by Tony Award® nominee Denis Jones (Broadway's Tootsie, Signature's Crazy for You).

Winner of nine Tony Awards® and the Pulitzer Prize, this Broadway hit feature the acclaimed songs "At the Ballet," "The Music and the Mirror," "What I Did for Love" and more. Up close in the audition room, feel every heartbeat and heartbreak as hopeful dancers pour out their dreams, memories, loves, and why they dance in a display of the tremendous talent it takes to be in a chorus line.





