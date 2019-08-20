VIDEO: Get a Look Inside Signature's ASSASSINS

Signature Theatre presents Assassins with music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by John Weidman and directed by Signature Theatre Artistic Director Eric Schaeffer (Broadway's Gigi, Follies). Signature Theatre continues to be the largest single producer of the work of Stephen Sondheim and Assassins marks the 30th production of a Sondheim musical in Signature Theatre's history. Assassins will run from August 11 - September 29 in Signature Theatre's intimate MAX Theatre.

The Tony Award-winning musical is a fascinating examination of the twisted American Dream. From John Wilkes Booth to Lee Harvey Oswald, nine would-be and successful presidential assassins inspire each other to pull the trigger and change their worlds in a perverse, wry and thrillingly entertaining vaudeville.





