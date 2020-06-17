Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Eric Schaeffer Salutes 'Signature in the Schools' on SIGNATURE STRONG LIVE

Article Pixel Jun. 17, 2020  

Signature Theatre has released the latest episode in its Signature Strong Live series!

Signature in the Schools has been helping students find their voices on important civic issues for the past 25 years.

Artistic Director Eric Schaeffer celebrates 2020 graduates with a special salute to Signature in the Schools featuring students from the program and a special performance from alumni.

Watch the episode below!

VIDEO: Eric Schaeffer Salutes 'Signature in the Schools' on SIGNATURE STRONG LIVE
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Alex Newell, Kara Lindsay, Isabelle McCalla, and More Perform 'The New World' From SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
  • VIDEO: John Barrowman, Elaine C Smith, Alex Norton, and More Sing 'Beautiful City' in Honour of the NHS
  • VIDEO: RENT Opens Tonight in South Korea; Hear the Cast Sing 'No Day But Today' and Read a Touching Tribute to Theatre Artists Across the World
  • VIDEO: Brian Stokes Mitchell Leads #MemorialForUsAll to Honor Those We Lost to COVID-19