VIDEO: Eric Schaeffer Salutes 'Signature in the Schools' on SIGNATURE STRONG LIVE

Signature Theatre has released the latest episode in its Signature Strong Live series!

Signature in the Schools has been helping students find their voices on important civic issues for the past 25 years.

Artistic Director Eric Schaeffer celebrates 2020 graduates with a special salute to Signature in the Schools featuring students from the program and a special performance from alumni.

Watch the episode below!

