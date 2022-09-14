Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Unexpected Stage Company Presents Tanya Saracho's FADE Next Month

Fade will run October 20 to November 13 in the Fireside Room.

Register for Washington, DC News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 14, 2022  

Unexpected Stage Company Presents Tanya Saracho's FADE Next Month

As part of its thirteenth season, Unexpected Stage Company presents Fade by Tanya Saracho (How To Get Away With Murder, Looking), directed by Dylan Arredondo (Parlor Games, Chushingura). Fade will run October 20 to November 13 in the Fireside Room, an intimate 30-seat venue, at the River Road Unitarian Universalist Congregation building, located at 6301 River Road in Bethesda.

General admission tickets, priced $12.50 to $37.50, are on sale via phone at 301-337-8290, online at unexpectedstage.org/tickets, and at the door subject to availability. A special Pay-What-You-Wish preview performance is scheduled for Thursday, October 20, at 7:30 p.m. For information, please call 301-337-8290 or visit www.unexpectedstage.org.

A few years after the publication of her hit debut novel, Lucia lands her first TV writing job at a cutthroat network studio, where she struggles to find her place on the white male-dominated set. She and the only other Latinx employee there, a janitor named Abel, quickly become close, even as they wrangle over differing points of view. But as Abel shares his stories with Lucia, similar plots begin to find their way into the TV scripts that she writes. Infused with humor and sharp insight, Fade explores class and race within the Mexican and Mexican-American communities, and asks whether status can change who you are at your core.

Born in Sinaloa, México, Tanya Saracho is a playwright and television writer who's worked on How to Get Away With Murder and HBO's Looking, among other shows. She also was the creator and showrunner of the series VIDA on Starz. Named "Best New Playwright" by Chicago magazine, Saracho's plays have been produced at 2nd Stage, Theatreworks, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, The Goodman Theater, Steppenwolf Theater, Teatro Vista, and Teatro Luna, among others.

"Saracho perfectly captures how both our sense of self and purpose can fade away when ambition and need for attention take over," shares Unexpected Stage Company Co-Founder and Co-Producing Director Chris Goodrich.

Director Dylan Arredondo is known to area audiences from his work as a director and actor, most recently directing Parlor Games at 4615 Theatre Company and Cushingura at We Happy Few, as well as assistant directing Quixote Nuevo at Round House Theatre. He's been seen onstage in productions such as Much Ado About Nothing at Chesapeake Shakespeare Company (Benedick) and Beauty & the Beast at Olney Theatre Center (Cogsworth).

The cast of Fade features Michael Burgos as Abel and Camila Calderón as Lucia. Burgos has toured internationally with his own one-person shows (The Eulogy and Tiramisu) and, most notably, won Best Comedy at the Adelaide Fringe. D.C. audiences have seen him as Bottom in A Midsummer Night's Dream (NextStop Theatre Company). Calderón recently graduated from Shenandoah Conservatory with her BFA in Acting. Her stage credits include Love's Labour's Lost (Island Shakespeare Festival) and A Midsummer Night's Dream (Shenandoah Conservatory).

In addition to Arredondo, the creative team includes Simone Schneeberg (set design), Jozef Orisich (lighting design), Sharlene Clinton (costumes), Matthew Mills (sound design), and Paige Willis (stage management).

Fade is presented through a special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Dita Von Teese To Bring World's Biggest Burlesque Show GLAMONATRIX To Theaters Across North America In 2023Dita Von Teese To Bring World's Biggest Burlesque Show GLAMONATRIX To Theaters Across North America In 2023
September 13, 2022

Dita Von Teese has announced that she will be bringing the world's biggest burlesque show, 'Glamontrix' to North America next year. Produced by Live Nation, the 21-date tour kicks off on January 7th, 2023, in Seattle, WA at the Paramount Theatre, making stops across North America in San Francisco, New Orleans, New York, and more along  with a special performance on Valentine's Day at The Chicago Theatre.
The King Center Announces Two Additional Shows and BSO Single TicketsThe King Center Announces Two Additional Shows and BSO Single Tickets
September 13, 2022

The King Center for the Performing Arts has announced two additional shows coming to the Space Coast!  Elko Concerts Presents, writing, singing, and performing artist, Gordon Lightfoot: The Legend in Concert on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 8 PM.
Folger Consort's 45th Season Begins This MonthFolger Consort's 45th Season Begins This Month
September 12, 2022

​​​​​​​Folger Consort, the early music ensemble-in-residence at Folger Shakespeare Library, announces its 45th season—featuring five concert programs of music ranging from 12th-century France to 18th-century Tanjore, as well as concerts inspired by the works of Shakespeare and its annual holiday performance, this year reviving the Consort's 2014 album of festive works from the New World. 
Rorschach Theatre to Present Site-Specific DRACULA in OctoberRorschach Theatre to Present Site-Specific DRACULA in October
September 10, 2022

Kate Hamill boldly reimagines Bram Stoker’s classic tale of vampires and finds new monsters just beneath the skin. The gothic tropes of villains who wear evil on their sleeve and damsels in distress are replaced by all-too-human monsters and ferocious women who stab at the heart of the patriarchy itself.
King Center To Welcome Tributes to ABBA Tribute And Led Zeppelin Spring 2023King Center To Welcome Tributes to ABBA Tribute And Led Zeppelin Spring 2023
September 9, 2022

The King Center for the Performing Arts has announced the return of MANIA: The ABBA Tribute and Get The Led Out – A Celebration of “The Might Zep” coming back to the Space Coast! Both events are presented by Elko Concerts. Mania: The ABBA Tribute will take place on Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023, at 7:30 PM.