Theater J To Present Encore of Sun Mee Chomet's HOW TO BE A KOREAN WOMAN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



From September 12 through September 22, 2024, Theater J brings How to Be a Korean Woman, an acclaimed one-person-play written and performed by Sun Mee Chomet and directed by Zaraawar Mistry, to the stage. How to Be a Korean Woman was first presented as part of Theater J's “Here I Am" series, a triptych of one-person plays in January of 2024. After many performances sold out, audiences have been clamoring for the production to return to Washington for an encore.

How to Be a Korean Woman is a hilarious, heartfelt, and personal telling of Korean-American Sun Mee Chomet‘s search for her birth family in Seoul, South Korea. This poignant one-woman show — told from the perspective of an adult Jewish adoptee — uses text, music, and movement to explore themes of family, love, adulthood, and the universal longing to know one's past.

“As an actor, I often use my own history to strengthen or inform my characters,” says Chomet. “Now, I'm doing this daunting thing of giving my whole life over. It's daunting but rewarding to be so bare.”

"I am thrilled to welcome back Sun Mee Chomet and her extraordinary play How To Be A Korean Woman.” Says Theater J Artistic Director Hayley Finn. “The story had a profound impact on so many audience members whose lives have been transformed by the adoption experience. The play sparked conversations among adoptees, parents of adoptees, and their families and friends. After we sold out our final performances in January, we knew we needed to bring this production back so that more people can experience Sun Mee's powerful performance."

Beyond its success in DC, Chomet's award-winning play has been presented to sold-out audiences in the United States and Seoul, South Korea.

Sun Mee Chomet is an actor, dancer and playwright. Her acting credits include work at Lincoln Center and she has traveled nationally as part of the Broadway Tour of Mary Zimmerman's Metamorphoses. Sun Mee's first play, Asiamnesia, was voted Best New Script of 2008 by Minneapolis Star Tribune and is published in the anthology, Asian American Plays for a New Generation (Temple University Press).

Director Zaraawar Mistry is an actor, writer, director, teacher and producer as well as the co-owner of Dreamland Arts, a family-owned performing arts business in St. Paul, Minnesota. Zaraawar was a co-founder of the Center for Independent Artists and an Associate Artistic Director at Theater Mu.

To purchase tickets for How to Be a Korean Woman, please visit theaterj.org or call the ticket office at 202-777-3210. Single ticket prices for regular tickets start at $49. Discount tickets are available for groups of 8+, EDCJCC members, preview performances, students, educators, military personnel and U.S. Veterans. $5 Community Access Tickets are available to individuals who receive government assistance through state-issued EBT cards (EBT is not accepted as a form of payment, only as proof of status).

Comments