​​​​​​​Theater J Announces BECOMING DR. RUTH and FIRES IN THE MIRROR

Theater J Artistic Director Adam Immerwahr and Managing Director Jojo Ruf have announced two plays as part of the return to live, in-person programming in Fall 2021: Becoming Dr. Ruth and Fires in the Mirror. The season kicks off September 30 - October 24, 2021 with the remount of Becoming Dr. Ruth by Mark St. Germain, directed by Holly Twyford and starring Naomi Jacobson. The production, which was currently scheduled for June 2021, Fires in the Mirror, conceived, written, and originally performed by Anna Deavere Smith, co-directed by Adam Immerwahr and January LaVoy and starring January LaVoy, will close the season June 9 - July 3, 2022. The remaining three productions in Theater J's five-show 2021-2022 season will be announced in the summer of 2021.

"The moment so many have been waiting for is finally nearing, when it will be safe to gather together again and experience the power, the beauty, and the joy of live theater," says Artistic Director Adam Immerwahr. "These first two projects that Theater J is announcing, part of what will be a thrilling five-play season, encompass everything that live theater does best: they're gripping, moving, triumphant, celebratory, and opportunities for tour-de-force performances by phenomenally gifted actresses. I can't wait to fling our doors open in just a few months and share the incomparable experience of live art with all of our patrons."

All activity at Theater J will continue to be in accordance with regulations from the DC government and CDC, prioritizing the healthy, safety, and comfort of audience, staff, and artists. The Edlavitch DCJCC has been operating safely all year, with both a preschool and a gym, giving substantial opportunity to refine health and safety measures. Current protocols can be found here and will continue to be updated as they evolve.

"Over the past year, we have all learned new ways to connect with what matters most to us," adds Managing Director Jojo Ruf. "Providing virtual content has allowed us to continue fostering community with people near and far through theater. We look forward to strengthening those connections and welcoming back our audience to the Goldman Theater, which boasts a state-of-the-art HVAC system, including a dedicated outdoor air system that brings in 100% fresh air into our auditorium."

By Mark St. Germain

Directed by Holly Twyford

Starring Naomi Jacobson

September 30 - October 24, 2021

Don't miss the return of this triumphant and life-affirming story of a woman who found her own unique place in the world. Before she became America's favorite sex therapist, Dr. Ruth Westheimer had to flee Germany in the Kindertransport, become a sniper in Jerusalem, and survive as a single mother in America. Naomi Jacobson, who earned a Helen Hayes Award nomination for the role in 2018, returns to Theater J for an unforgettable, heart-warming evening of theater.

Fires in the Mirror

Conceived, written, and originally performed by Anna Deavere Smith

Co-Directed by Adam Immerwahr and January LaVoy

Starring January LaVoy

June 9 - July 3, 2022

August 1991: simmering tensions in the racially polarized neighborhood of Crown Heights erupt into riots after a Black child was killed by a car in the Chabad-Lubavitcher Rebbe's motorcade and a white Jewish scholar was slain in retaliation. Anna Deavere Smith's groundbreaking documentary play uses verbatim testimony from individuals throughout the diverse community, creating a nuanced portrait of a shared but divided geography. This theatrical event - performed over 30 years after these life-changing riots - promises a tour-de-force solo performance and a story which touches upon every American regardless of race, color, or beliefs.

