Air Force Band And The War & Treaty To Perform At The Theater At MGM National Harbor Resort and Casino

A collaboration of three of the United States Air Force Band's performing ensembles and guest artist duo The War and Treaty will give a musical salute to service members this Memorial Day weekend!

About The War And Treaty

Founded in 2014 by the husband-and-wife duo Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, The War And Treaty has emerged as one of the most electrifying new acts in American music. Recently earning their first ever GRAMMY nominations for Best New Artist and Best American Roots Song for "Blank Page," they also received this year their first ever Duo of the Year nomination from the Country Music Association, Vocal Duo nomination from the Academy of Country Music, plus recognition by the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Grand Ole Opry, and the Americana Music Association including earning AMA Duo/Group of the Year for the second straight year.

Max Impact, The Air Force Strings, and The Airmen of Note are three of the six performing ensembles within The United States Air Force Band, the premier musical organization of the U.S. Air Force. Stationed at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., The United States Air Force Band honors those who have served, inspires American citizens to heightened patriotism and service, and connects with the global community on behalf of the U.S. Air Force and the United States of America.

Tickets

This concert is free and open to the public though tickets are required. Ticket information for this concert is available at: https://usafband.ticketleap.com/a-salute-to-service/.

Taking place Sunday, May 26 at 7:30 p.m. at The Theater at MGM National Harbor Resort and Casino (101 MGM National Ave., Oxon Hill, MD 20745).

