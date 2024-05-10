Jacob Collier Added To DC Jazz Festival Lineup, Joining Samara Joy, D-Nice And More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The DC Jazz Festival has revealed the addition of the beyond-category multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier and his Djesse Vol. 4 Solo Show to the DC JazzFest Lineup. Grammy Award-winning Jacob Collier will touch down at DC JazzFest at The Anthem on Friday, August 30 as part of DC Jazz Festival's 20th Anniversary Celebration. Collier will join fellow multi-Grammy winning vocalist Samara Joy, for a back-by-popular demand performance, and D-Nice, for a dance party highlighting his dynamic, multi-genre celebration of music, community, and love.

Tickets for DC JazzFest at The Anthem can be found here.

For this DC JazzFest appearance, Collier's immense and broad-based musical artistry will be on full display as he performs his sensational Djesse Vol. 4 - Solo Show. Truly the 21st century embodiment of an "internet sensation", in 2013 Jacob Collier's immense artistry went viral with YouTube covers of such classics as Stevie Wonder's "Don't You Worry 'bout a Thing," performances which eventually caught the attention of that restless new talent sleuth and NEA Jazz Master Quincy Jones. The maestro quickly signed the young Englishman to a management contract and Jacob began developing his one-man, audio-visual live performance. In 2016 Collier recorded his one-man show for posterity, releasing his startling debut recording In My Room.

"We are thrilled to welcome the unparalleled talent of Jacob Collier to our DC JazzFest lineup," said Sunny Sumter, DCJF President and CEO. "His innovative approach and boundless creativity promise to elevate the festival to new heights. Get ready for an unforgettable musical journey!"

DC JazzFest at The Wharf, the festival's signature event, will be held over Labor Day Weekend, August 31st and September 1st! This multi-stage, tentpole blowout will be hosted at The District Wharf, a waterfront destination with an enticing assemblage of restaurants, artful shops and incredible river views, with indoor performances at Union Stage and Arena Stage. The largest jazz festival in the Mid-Atlantic region, the 2024 DC JazzFest will feature an extraordinary lineup of artists, citywide, August 28 - September 1, 2024.

The 2024 DC JazzFest Lineup, to date, includes:

Samara Joy, Jacob Collier, Jazz Masters Kenny Barron and Dianne Reeves, guitar icon Bill Frisell, Latin Jazz tradition keeper Bobby Sanabria's Multiverse Big Band, Cuban funk from Cimafunk, Emmet Cohen featuring Houston Person, Carmen Lundy, Brandee Younger, Kris Davis' Diatom Ribbons, Corcoran Holt, the Michael Thomas Quintet, Amy K. Bormet Trio, the 2024 DCJazzPrix winning band New Jazz Underground, Nasar Abadey and SUPERNOVA, the Chuck Brown Band, Muneer Nasser Quintet, Reginald Cyntje Stephen Arnold & Sea Change, BJ Simmons, a Sonny Stitt Centennial Celebration, 2024 DCJazzPrix Finals ... and much more to announced!

For more information about the 2024 DC JazzFest, August 24-September 1, including concert updates and ticketing information, visit www.dcjazzfest.org.

For any press inquiries, please contact Lydia Liebman, DCJF publicist, at lydia@lydialiebmanpromotions.com.

