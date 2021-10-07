National Symphony Orchestra at The Anthem Orchestra Returns for Third Season with Three Concerts Throughout 2021â€“2022

The National Symphony Orchestra returns to D.C.'s popular entertainment venue, The Anthem, for a third series with three concerts across the 2021-2022 season.

The series will kick off on Sunday, October 24, led by Nicholas Hersh, with a performance of Tchaikovsky's Fifth Symphony, along with The Block by new Kennedy Center Composer-in-Residence Carlos Simon. Composed in 2018, The Block's title refers to a single Harlem city block and the variety of spaces that make up the texture of daily life. In Simon's words, the work "aims to highlight the rich energy and joyous sceneries that Harlem expressed as a hotbed for African American culture." The evening will also include an opening act by local contemporary classical flutist, Ceylon Mitchell.

The Wednesday, December 8 concert will feature a variety of seasonal music during the one-night-only Annual Ugly Sweater Holiday event, led by guest conductor Emil de Cou. The series will wrap up this spring on Friday, April 8 with a concert conducted by Roderick Cox featuring Esa-Pekka Salonen's Helix and Sergei Prokofiev's Symphony No. 5.

Designed as a fun evening out, welcoming new and younger audiences, programs highlight beloved staples of the symphonic repertoire, performed in the casual, relaxed environment of The Anthem and offered at affordable ticket prices. NSO musicians dress casually and each program is introduced by a member of the Orchestra.

As always, The Anthem will feature a full bar and food for purchase.

Anthem's COVID-19 Policy: Only patrons who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to attend. Proof of vaccination can be your physical vaccine card or a photo of your card. Exceptions will only be made for children under 12 and those with qualifying medical conditions preventing them from becoming vaccinated. For those patrons, a negative COVID-19 antigen or PCR laboratory test taken within 48 hours of the show date will be accepted. Refunds WILL NOT be issued for failure to provide proof of vaccine or negative test. Additionally, all patrons must be fully masked unless actively eating or drinking, per the Mayor's order.

Tickets ($15, $25, $30) are available at The Anthem Box Office, online, and via phone at 1.877.4FLY.TIX.

