The Kennedy Center Announces 50th KCACTF National Festival
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts hosts more than 120 outstanding theater students from colleges and universities across the nation as part of the 50th annual Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival (KCACTF), which runs April 16-20, 2019 in multiple locations throughout the Center. The Center also announced the national awardees for the KCACTF. Selected awardees and representatives will be brought to Washington, D.C. for an expense-paid trip to participate in the National Festival. These student artists from across the United States have been recognized for their outstanding work from the eight regional festivals that were held January 8 through February 28, 2019.
The Festival includes readings of short plays featuring the finalists of the Gary Garrison National Ten-Minute Play Award and the John Cauble Award for Outstanding Short Play; public auditions for the Irene Ryan National Acting Scholarships; the opportunity for participants to take part in master classes and engage with colleagues from across the nation and the Washington, D.C. theater community; and a closing day ceremony for awards in production, directing, choreography, acting, writing, design, stage management, dramaturgy, and theater criticism.
For the 50th anniversary of the Kennedy Center American College Theater Program, there will be a concert in the Eisenhower Theater on April 18, 2019. The concert will feature three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, Songs for a New World, The Last Five Years, The Bridges of Madison County) and 2018 Tony Award winner Lindsay Mendez (Carousel, Wicked, Dogfight). The evening will also feature the nine Musical Theater Fellows of KCACTF from across the United States and Helen Hayes Award winner Tracy Lynn Olivera (the Kennedy Center's Me Jane and Ragtime), one of the key teaching artists of the students' residency at the Kennedy Center.
This year only, the Uta Hagen Award will be presented and sponsored by the College of Fellows of the American Theatre in honor of the Uta Hagen, the late Broadway star who spent decades training generations of aspiring actors, and the 2020 centennial of the right for women to vote. The award will recognize a female teacher of acting at the college or university level at a Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival-affiliated school.
This year, productions from universities invited to the eight regional festivals were eligible for recognition for national awards. Productions and individuals were recognized for outstanding achievement under the categories of production, direction, choreography, design, and performance,. A selection panel consisting of members of the KCACTF National Committee, Executive Committee, and the KCACTF Artistic Director met over the eight weeks of the regional festival calendar to discuss the work. At the conclusion of the final festival in Abilene, the selection panel made the award decisions.. The nominees for each category those productions and individual artists under consideration for these national awards have been recognized for distinguished achievement. These awards, along with additional awards selected during the National Festival, will be presented at the closing ceremony on Friday, April 19 , 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the Terrace Theater, following the Irene Ryan scholarship auditions.
EVENTS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Wednesday, April 17, 4:30 p.m.
Kennedy Center Theater Lab
Angel's Playground, by Lauryn Hobbs, directed by Maiya Corral
Voir Dire, by Carissa Atallah, directed by Katie Ciszek
Pleonasm, by Jordan Resnick, directed by Curt Tofteland
Thursday, April 18, 4 p.m.
Kennedy Center Theater Lab
Snow Brown and the 7 Stereotypes, by Eliana Pipes, directed by Danielle Drakes
Thursday, April 18, 6 p.m.
Kennedy Center Millennium Stage
Ashes to Dust, by Kate Leslie, directed by Rick Hammerly
Silver Sixpence, by Jessi Pitts, directed by Hannah Wolf
Whale, by Peter D. Von Sholly, directed by Kadin McGreevy
Black Book, by Austin Dean Ashford
Tomorrow Game, by Brandy N. Carie, directed by Laley Lippard
Thursday, April 18, 6 p.m.
Kennedy Center Eisenhower Theater
An Evening with Jason Robert Brown and his Band, with Special Guest Star Lindsay Mendez, Featuring Tracy Lynn Olivera and the KCACTF Musical Theatre Fellows
Friday, April 19, 3:30 p.m.
Kennedy Center Theater Lab
George, Jesse and Mary, by Josiah Thomas Turner, directed by Nicole A. Watson
John Hughes Wrote My Diary, by Paige Quinlivan, directed by Rick Hammerly
Friday, April 19, 7 p.m.
Kennedy Center Terrace Theater
The Irene Ryan Acting Scholarships and National Award Presentations
The Irene Ryan Acting Scholarships provide recognition and financial assistance to outstanding student performers wishing to pursue further education and professional development. Each year, up to 300 nominees audition at each of the eight regional festivals. A performer and their scene partner from each region are invited to attend the National Festival to audition for the national scholarships. Each of the eight regional finalists receive a $500 scholarship and week-long, expenses-paid trip to the National Festival, where a selection panel made up of artistic directors, actors, and producers view the audition presentations of monologues, scenes, and songs. One student will receive a $5,000 scholarship and their partner will receive $1,000. The student recognized in second place will receive a scholarship for $2,500 and their partner, $1,000. All of the nominees and their partners are eligible for additional summer fellowships and professional development residencies. The national scholarships and performance awards will be announced at the end of the conclusion of the auditions.
The 2019 finalists are:
Region 1: Christopher Raul Vega, Salem State University, Assisted by Schanaya Elizabeth
Barrows
Region 2: Dorrian Wilson, Coppin State University, Assisted by Ryan Jamal Pratcher-Bey
Region 3: Wren Rivera, Ball State University, Assisted by Zachary Keller
Region 4: Kala Ross, University of Louisville, Assisted by LaShondra Hood
Region 5: Lexi Poindexter, University of Central Missouri, Assisted by Zach Kujath
Region 6: Larissa Reyes Arzate, University of Texas at El Paso, Assisted by Jeffrey
Quintana
Region 7: Megan Huynh, Western Washington University, Assisted by Max Koh
Region 8: Dylan Wright, Brigham Young University, Assisted by Andrew Groome
The Awardees will be announced at the National Awards Ceremony on April 19 at 7p.m.
MASTER CLASSES*
Regional nominees and award-winners in the categories of performance, directing, playwriting and dramaturgy, design, dramatic criticism, arts leadership, and stage management take part in master classes with artists from across the nation and the Washington, D.C. theater community. The 2019 master class and workshop leaders include:
Playwriting and Dramaturgy
John Baker*, Director of Artistic Programs, SPACE at Ryder Farm
Nan Barnett, Executive Director of the National New Play Network
Jason Robert Brown, Tony Award-winning Composer and Lyricist of Parade, 13, and The Bridges of Madison County
Mark Bly, Lessing Award-winning Senior Dramaturg
Tearrance A. Chisholm*, Playwright- P.Y.G. or the Mis-Edumacation of Dorian Belle, Hooded or Being Black for Dummies
Gary Garrison, Director of the Dramatists Guild Institute
Kirsten Greenidge*, Obie Award-winning Playwright- Milk Like Sugar, Luck of the Irish, Baltimore
Adrien-Alice Hansel, Literary Director, Studio Theatre
Ike Holter* Playwright, Windham-Campbell Literature Prize for Drama, Nine-play Rightlynd Cycle now playing in Chicago at The Goodman Theatre and others, Fosse/Verdon on FX
Samuel D. Hunter, Playwright, MacArthur Grant recipient, Lewiston and Clarkston, The Whale, A Bright New Boise
Martyna Majok*, Playwright, 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Cost of Living
Anne Morgan*, Second recipient of the KCACTF Dramaturgy Award, Literary Manager/Dramaturgy at the American Shakespeare Center.
Marsha Norman Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning Playwright and Librettist.
Marco Ramirez* Playwright- The Royale, Writer and Producer-Sons of Anarchy, Orange is the New Black, The Defenders and DaVinci's Demons.
Ken Ludwig Playwright- Lend Me A Tenor, Murder on the Orient Express, Crazy for You
Directing
Debra Booth, Director of Design, Studio Theatre
Rick Dildine*, Artistic Director, Alabama Shakespeare Festival
Timothy Douglas, Director Arena Stage, Round House Theatre, Kennedy Center, Yale Rep
Pratik Motwani, Dell'Arte International School of Physcial Theatre
Chelsea Pace and Laura Rikard, Theatrical Intimacy Education
bree valle and Philip Valle, Theatremakers, San Luis Obispo, California
Nicole A. Watson, Associate Artistic Director, Round House Theatre
Hannah Wolfe*, National Directing Fellow, Perseverance Theatre, Peppercorn Theatre
Joy Zinoman, Helen Hayes Award-winning founding Artistic Director, Studio Theatre
Scenic, Costume, Lighting, and Sound Design
Amy Altadonna, Sound Designer,
Andrew Boyce*, Chicago and New York based Scenic Designer, Center Theatre Group, Victory Gardens, Roundabout Theatre Company
Brad Carlson*, Designer and KCVACTF National Officer, University of Missouri
Raquel Davis*, Resident Lighting Designer, the O'Neill Theater Center
Beverly Emmons, Lighting Designer- Broadway's Passion, The Elephant Man, Jekyll and Hyde, The Heiress
Erik Reagan Teague*, Costume Designer, Washington National Opera, Glimmerglass, Actors Express, Boston Lyric Opera
Kenny Neal, DC-based Sound Designer, Studio Theatre, Signature Theatre, the Kennedy Center
Moria Clinton*, Costume and Scenic Designer, The Guthrie Theater, Dallas Theatre Center, TV's The Americans, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
William Boles*, Chicago-based Scenic Designer, The Goodman Theatre, Victory Gardens, Steppenwolf
Christopher and Justin Swader*- New York-based Scenic Designers- Classic Theatre of Harlem, INTAR, Dorset Theatre Festival, Trusty Sidekick, Company One Theatre
Dramatic Criticism
Mark Charney, Associate Director, O'Neill National Critics Institute
Sarah Kaufmann, Washington Post
Christopher Klimek, Washington City Paper and WETA
Bob Mondello, NPR
Diep Tran, American Theatre Magazine
Stage Management
Jeff Cummings, Director of Planning, the Shaw Festival
Peggy Dahlquist, Kennedy Center Stage Manager
Anthony Galaska, Program Coordinator
Roy Gross, Director of Operations, Atlas Performing Arts Center, Actors Equity Association Liaison Committee
Josiane Jones, Director of Production, Olney Theater Center
Keri Schultz Kent, Stage Manager, Shear Madness
Michael Vitale*, Production Manager, Los Angeles Philharmonic
Maribeth Weatherford, Program Coordinator, Kennedy Center Theater Education
Performance
Beth Holmes, Casting Director, Los Angeles
Pratik Motwani, Dell'Arte international School of Physical Theatre
Chelsea Pace and Laura Rikard, Theatrical intimacy Education
Sonja Park
Pamela Prather, President-elect, Voice and Speech Trainers Association
Patrick Russell, American Conservatory Theatre Conservatory
Leadership in the Arts[MKR1]
Curt Columbus, Artistic Director, Trinity Repertory Theatre
Kelvin Dinkins, General Manager, Yale Repertory Theatre and Assistant Dean, Yale
School of Drama
Edgar Dobie, Executive Producer, Arena Stage
Maria Manuela Goyanes, Artistic Director, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company
Victoria Nolan, Managing Director, Yale Repertory Theatre and Deputy Dean, Yale School
of Drama
Meghan Pressman, Managing Director, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company
Deborah F. Rutter, President, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts
Sarah Wilber, Director of Development Strategies, the Kennedy Center
Robert Van Leer, Senior Vice President of Artistic Programming, the Kennedy Center
Stephanie Ybarra, Artistic Director, Baltimore Center Stage
Musical Theater
Brad Dell, Program Coordinator
Natascia Diaz, Signature Theatre's Grand Hotel and Kiss of the Spider Woman
Kelly Crandall d'Amboise, Casting Director, Signature Theatre
Tracy Lynn Olivera, Helen Hayes Award-winning actor and voice coach
Tommy Iafrate, Associate Program Coordinator and Music Director
Lindsay Mendez, Tony Award-winning actor, Carousel
Bobby Smith, Helen Hayes Award-winning actor and principal mentor
Jeff Whiting, Artistic director, Open Jar Institute
Theatre Company in Residence
The Neighborhood (Chicago)
Maiya Corral*
Park Williams*
Kadin McGreevy*
Tyler Iiams*
Dan Poppen*
Resident Actors
Moriamo Temadiyo Akibu, Regina Aquino, Anne Bowles, Sarah Corey, Kashayna Johnson, Billie Krishawn, Nancy Robinette, Kim Schraf, Rick Foucheux, JJ Johnson, Craig Wallace, Michael Willis, Rick Foucheux, and Justin Weaks
* KCACTF Alumni
NATIONAL FESTIVAL FINALISTS
Award finalists from the regional festivals attend the national festival to participate in the week's master classes and activities, as well as being eligible in each discipline for awards, residencies, and scholarships. Awards will be announced at the closing day awards ceremony on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the Kennedy Center Terrace Theater.
The Musical Theatre Fellows
They will be in residence for performance master classes throughout the National Festival.
Caitlin Alvarez, Rowan University, New Jersey
Devin Bowles, Middle Tennessee State University
MJ Daly, Eastern Washington University
Emily Fleet, Rhode Island College
Lauryn Alexandria Hobbs, University of Michigan
Dan Jameson, Providence College, Rhode Island
Zach Perrin, West Texas A&M University
Ondreya Seahorn, Southwestern College, Kansas
Luke Weber, Texas Tech University
The Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC) Student Directing Fellowship
The nine student directors-in-residence at the National Festival have been awarded associate membership of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC) and are also nominees for this fellowship. The recipient of the National Fellowship will receive a grant of $1,000 from the SDC to offset the costs of a professional development opportunity to be arranged in consultation with the recipient. The 2019 finalists include:
Ben Rose, Salem State University
A'Feyah KJ Smith, Lycoming College
MaKenna Lockhart, Illinois State University
C McCabe, Middle Tennessee State University
Seth Honerman, Minnesota State University, Mankato
Cameron Khalil Stokes, Sam Houston State University
Jessica Shehan, University of Idaho
Kat Altman, University of Hawaii at Manoa
Sarah Clack, California State University, Fullerton
The KCACTF Awards for Excellence in Scenic, Costume, Lighting, and Sound Design
Designs of the regional finalists will be on display during the National Festival and national design respondents (distinguished artists in theatrical design) will select the award recipients in each category. All KCACTF National Design Award recipients will receive an award of $500 and an all-expenses-paid trip to the Prague Quadrennial of Performance Design and Space . In addition, regional finalists will be eligible for design fellowships at the O'Neill Theater Center's National Playwrights Conference, the Contemporary American Theatre Festival, and the Williamstown Theatre Festival.
2019 Finalists for Scenic Design:
Abigail Bueti, Western Connecticut State University
Estefania Perez-Vera, Virginia Tech
Jordan Gerow, Illinois State University
Ceili Hesselgrave, College of Charleston
Lexey Jost, University of Kansas
Sydney Hagen, Oklahoma City University
Michael Teague, University of Oregon
Dwight Camillucci, Utah State University
2019 Finalists for Costume Design:
Catherine Backer, Boston College
Amanda Lee, Montclair State University
Katrina Dykstra, Hope College
Johan Gallardo Nunez, University of Central Florida
Katelynn Schultz, University of Kansas
Ryan Sozzi, Texas State University
Bethany Zummo, California State University East Bay
Victoria Snow, Weber State University
2019 Finalists for the Barbizon Award for Excellence in Lighting Design:
Kevin Dunn, Salem State University
Cameron Filepas, Montclair State University
Jessica Baker, University of Wisconsin-Parkside
Mary Flott, Georgia Southern University
Alex Rollins, Minnesota State University, Mankato
Catie Blencowe, University of Arkansas
Ray McGowan, Colorado State University
Emma E. Belnap, Utah Valley University
2019 Finalists for Sound Design:
Madeleine Hebert, Westfield State University
Nikki Belenski, Montclair State University
Connor Maloney, Ball State University
Caleb Garner, University of Southern Mississippi
Kayleigh Shaffer, University of Kansas
Jacob Henry, Texas Tech University
Andrew Yoder, University of Idaho
Michael Moretta, East Los Angeles College
Jose Alejandro Mendoza, Cuesta College
The KCACTF Allied Design and Technologies Award
This award is open to students who have completed major crafts or technology projects in areas including makeup, projection, properties, millinery, masks, tech, wigs, scenic art, draping and tailoring, technical direction, puppets, special effects, costume craft, and audio engineering. Each of the recipients received an all-expenses-paid five-day residency at the United States Institute of Theatre Technology (USITT). 2019 recipients include:
Charlie Kellogg, Salem State University
Christen Donlon, Montclair State University
Mikaela Fish, University of Southern Indiana
Alexandra Sullivan, Meredith College
Anna Pikiben, University of South Dakota
Constanza Romero, University of Texas at El Paso
Constance Hill, Humboldt State University
Amy Beltran, Humboldt State University
Dustin Pike, Weber State University
The Stagecraft Institute of Las Vegas Scholarships
The following students were awarded one-week or multi-week scholarships to the Stagecraft Institute of Las Vegas (SILV). SILV was founded by Don and Jane Childs to offer a better, more efficient way to train practitioners in all areas of live entertainment. The Institute has become the first-of-its kind intensive training program for students from around the world to meet, learn from, and network with leaders in the field of live entertainment who are committed to sharing their experience with the next generation. SILV has evolved into a partnership with industry friends who donate their time, their gear, their studios, workshops, rehearsal spaces and arrange for students to see examples of cutting edge design and technology. Summer 2019 master classes include Rigging, Digital Drafting SFX, Automation, and "Movers, Media and Rock-n-Roll."
Anaila Aleman, Westfield State University
Daniel Balladares, East Los Angeles College
Dakota Barbee, Cameron University
Gracen Barth, Hope College
Quentin Bell, University of Massachusetts Boston
Amy Beltran, Humboldt State University
Jameson Bernhagen, Minnesota State University, Mankato
Kendall Clark, North Carolina Central University
Isabel Coff, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Kevin Dunn, Salem State University
Michael Fewkes, Salt Lake Community College
Noah Jeffery Frye, University Wisconsin Parkside
Brizieda Garcia, CSU East Bay
Hanah Glimpse, University of Kansas
Amanda Gutierrez, California State University East Bay
Jolie Hall, California State University - Northridge
Evan Hamlin, North Greenville University
Amanda Lee Henney, University of Oregon
Kyle Henshaw, University of New Hampshire
Sarah Herkert, University of Wisconsin- La Crosse
Constance Hill, Humboldt State University
Christian Howard, West Texas A&M University
Nayla Hull, California State University of Los Angeles
Charlie Kellogg, Salem State University
Emily Anne Kennebeck, Benedictine College
Amanda Klipsch, University of Southern Mississippi
Stephanie Lutz, University of Idaho
Minnie Grace Martinez, College of Lake County
Devin McGovern, Salem State University
Benjamin Mendonça, Merrimack College
Tayte Messman, Colby College
Michael Moretta, East Los Angeles College
Maxi Muessig, University of Oregon
Sheila J. Murphy, Doane University
Tiffany Nabors, University of Southern Mississippi
Kristen Peck, California State Polytechnic University, Pomona
Anna Pikiben, University of South Dakota
Kayla Porter, College of Charleston
Alex Rollins, Minnesota State University, Mankato
Demetrius Rowser, Dordt College
Rachel Schumacher, Grand Canyon University
Sara Staven, Whitman College
Alexandra Elise Sullivan, Meredith College
Michael Teague, University of Oregon
Russell Terrell, Georgia College and State University
Luis Timothy Valdovinos, East Los Angeles College
Estefania Perez Vera, Virginia Tech
Erin Irene Wegleitner, Minnesota State University, Mankato
Makenzi Jo Wentela, Michigan Technological University
Bill West-Davis, Texas Tech University
Andrew Yoder, University of Idaho
Bethany Zummo, California State University East Bay
Ines Zapata, Montclair State University
The National Partners of the American Theater Award for Design Excellence
This award is presented to one of the Design Award finalists, and is funded by members of the National Partners, many of whom are present or former members of the KCACTF National Committee. This year's recipient will be selected by National Partners of the American Theatre founding members Lin Conaway and Andy Gibbs. A professional development residency will be arranged in Summer 2019 in the awardee's discipline.
KCACTF Stage Management Fellowships
These students attend the National Festival in Washington, D.C. as recognition for their outstanding achievement in stage management at the regional festivals. The 2019 recipients are:
Kayla Norton, Salem State University
Ali Wieder, East Stroudsburg University
Jimmy Balistreri, Ripon College
Victoria Leatherman, College of Charleston
Natasha Singh, Minnesota State University, Mankato
Kaitlyn Souter, University of Oklahoma
Lysbeth Neel, Eastern Washington University
Susan Kupferer, Brigham Young University
ASPIRE: The Leadership in the Arts Fellowship
In association with the League of Resident Theatres (LORT), the following students have excelled in Arts Leadership within their home regions and will be in residence at the National Festival, part of a pilot program in association with the League of Resident Theatres' Diversity Initiative. They will be mentored by Victoria Nolan and Kelvin Dinkins, Jr., of the Yale School of Drama and Yale Repertory Theatre, and with the assistance of Patrick Surillo, of the LaGuardia Performing Arts Center. During their time in Washington, they will meet with leading arts administrators in the community, including Edgar Dobie at Arena Stage, Maria Manuela Goyanes and Meghan Pressman at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, and the President of the Kennedy Center, Deborah F. Rutter, and her senior staff.
Jacob Santos, Southern Connecticut State University
Kyla Tacopina, York College of Pennsylvania
Morganna Grim, University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee
Shanel L. Smith, North Carolina A&T State University
Joi R. Wright, Iowa State University
Ryan Duncan-Ayala, Texas A&M University - Kingsville
Dóri Bosnyák, Texas Tech University
Carlos-Zenen Trujillo, Southern Oregon University
Isabella O'Keeffe, College of the Sequoias
The LMDA Dramaturgy Award in Association with the Association for Theater in Higher Education
This award is the result of a unique collaboration between Literary Managers and Dramaturgs of the Americas (LMDA), the Association for Theater in Higher Education (ATHE), and KCACTF. The regional finalists of the LMDA Dramaturgy Award will receive a one-year membership in LMDA, and will be considered for residencies at the O'Neill National Playwrights Conference, the Playwrights' Center in Minneapolis, or the Kennedy Centerand National New Play Network's MFA Playwrights' Workshop. The 2019 nominees are:
Devon Hayakawa, Ball State University
Noah Ezell, College of Charleston
Rebecca Weaver, Jacksonville State University
Easton Benson, Central Washington University
The Institute for Theatre Journalism and Advocacy Scholarship
At each of the KCACTF regional festivals, students participated in the Institute for Theater Journalism and Advocacy. This name reflects the Kennedy Center's interest in developing articulate, highly informed, and well-trained arts journalists who can advocate for excellence in the arts in print, web-based, or broadcast media. Four regional finalists were selected to attend the KCACTF National Festival to participate in a series of master classes and symposia on dramaturgy and theater criticism. One national scholarship recipient will receive a full fellowship to attend the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center in Waterford, Connecticut during its National Playwrights' Conference in July 2019, working with leading professional newspaper and magazine critics from across the United States. The 2019 finalists are:
Dylan Bowden, Rhode Island College
Rebecca Chan, Kalamazoo College
Gabby Velasquez, University of Missouri
Lia Christine Dewey, California State University, Fresno
THE KENNEDY CENTER CITIZEN ARTIST AWARDS
The productions below have been recognized for insisting that theatrical production is central to the urgent community, emphasizing national, and international conversations on the campuses of higher education.
Black Book, by Austin Dean Ashford, University of Arkansas
White Privilege, by Malaina Moore, Marquette University
Up and Away, by Eric Simonson, Carthage College
Red Velvet, by Lolita Chakrabarti, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Step Forward, created by the Ensemble, University of Central Missouri
Passion Play, by Zahria Moore, University of Missouri
Pluto, by Steve Yockey, Eastern Connecticut State University
Hands Up! Seven Playwrights, Seven Testaments, by Dennis A. Allen II, Idris Goodwin, Eric Micha Holmes, Nathan James, Nambi E. Kelley, Nsangou Njikam, and Nathan Yungerberg
Chavez Ravine, by Culture Clash, East Los Angeles College
columbinus, by the United States Theatre Project, written by Stephen Karam and PJ
Paparelli, Californian Lutheran University
PRODUCTION AWARDS
The productions below have been recognized for their outstanding achievement. Additionally, the nominees for each category have been recognized for distinguished achievement.
Outstanding Production of a Play:
A Raisin in the Sun by Lorraine Hansberry, Albright College
Distinguished Productions of a Play or Musical:
Emilie: La Marquise du Chatelet Defends Her Life Tonight by Lauren Gunderson,
Georgia Southern University
Radium Girls by D.W. Gregory, Brigham Young University
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time based on the novel by Mark
Haddon and adapted by Simon Stephens, Sam Houston State University
The Mystery of Edwin Drood by Rupert Holmes, Montclair State University
Outstanding Theatrical Creation:
Ghost Ship by Phillip Valle, Cuesta College
Outstanding Production of a New Work:
Black Book by Austin Dean Ashford, University of Arkansas
AND
Ghost Ship by Philip Valle, Cuesta College
Distinguished Production of a New Work
Alice in Wonderland from the book by Lewis Carroll, University of Northwestern St.
Paul
Bloodroot: The Battle of Clinch Mountain by the Women's Project, Liberty University
Community Garden by Ben Jolivet, Hollins University
DIRECTING AND CHOREOGRAPHY AWARDS
The individuals below have been recognized for their direction of plays, musicals, classic, and devised works, and new plays and musicals. Additionally, the nominees for each category-those individual artists under consideration-have been recognized for distinguished achievement.
Outstanding Director:
bree valle, Ghost Ship, Cuesta College
Distinguished Directors of a Play or Musical:
Julia Matthews, A Raisin in the Sun, Albright College
Mark Hardy, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Montclair State University
Stephanie Breinholt, Radium Girls, Brigham Young University
Outstanding Movement Direction:
bree valle, Ghost Ship, Cuesta College
Outstanding Choreography:
Bryan Knowlton, the Mystery of Edwin Drood, Montclair State University
Distinguished Choreography:
Kyle Craig-Bogard, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Sam Houston
State University
DESIGN AWARDS
The individuals below have been recognized for their outstanding achievement in design. Additionally, the nominees for each category-those individual artists under consideration-have been recognized for distinguished achievement.
Outstanding Scenic Design:
Richard Jackson, Ghost Ship, Cuesta College
Distinguished Achievement Scenic Design:
Bill Buck, A Raisin in the Sun, Albright College
Shaka Kambara, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Montclair State University
Abigail Hutcheson, Emilie: La Marquise du Chatelet Defends Her Life Tonight,
Georgia Southern University
Sky Jones, the Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Sam Houston State
University
Kiah Kayser, Community Garden, Hollins University
Oustanding Costume Design:
Diane Beal, Alice in Wonderland, University of Northwestern St. Paul
Distinguished Achievements in Costume Design:
Latora Lezotte, Up and Away, Carthage College
Courtney Smith, the Mystery of Edwin Drood, Montclair State University
Kelly Marie Schaefer, Iphigenia, Iowa State University
Sarah McCarroll, Emilie: La Marquise du Chatelet Defends Her Life Tonight,
Georgia Southern University
bree valle, Ghost Ship, Cuesta College
Amanda McClure, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Sam Houston
State University
Outstanding Lighting Design (2):
Aiden Mitchell, the Mystery of Edwin Drood, Montclair State University
AND
Kody Cava, Ghost Ship, Cuesta College
Distinguished Achievement in Lighting Design:
Wayne E. Vettleson, A Raisin in the Sun, Albright College
Eric Marsh, the Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Sam Houston State
University
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design:
Jose Alejandro Mendoza, Ghost Ship, Cuesta College
Distinguished Achievement in Sound Design:
Mason Johnson, the Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Sam Houston
State University
Outstanding Projection Design:
Jessica Hightower, the Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Sam Houston
State University
With Natalie Holmes, Illustrations Designer
Outstanding Production Design:
Gabriel Zufall, Richard Jackson, Jose Alejandro Mendoza, Kody Cava, bree valle, Trevor
Gates, Iris Abbott, and Sarah Harwood, Ghost Ship, Cuesta College
PERFORMANCE AWARDS
The individuals below have been recognized for their achievement in plays and musicals. Additionally, the nominees for each category-those individual artists under consideration-have been recognized for distinguished achievement.
Outstanding Performances in a Play (4):
Austin Dean Ashford, Black Book, University of Arkansas
Joey Hukin, Emilie: La Marquise du Chatelet Defends Her Life Tonight, Georgia
Southern University
Ruth Norman, Alice in Wonderland, University of Northwestern St. Paul
Sten Shearer, Radium Girls, Brigham Young University
Distinguished Achievement in a Play:
Sam Beeson, I and You, Concordia University Irvine, California
Jillian Caillouette, Uncle Vanya, Western Connecticut State University
Jackson Culp, the Groundling, Louisiana Tech University
Adell Ehrhorn, Bloodroot: The Battle of Clinch Mountain, Liberty University
Sania Fontaine, A Raisin in the Sun, Albright College
Gwynnethe Glickman, Stupid Fucking Bird, Northern Essex Community College
Taylor Bianca Cruz Grayson, A Raisin in the Sun, Albright College
T.J. Hagey, I Got Guns, Linn-Benton Community College
Miranda Holliday, A Raisin in the Sun, Albright College
Sam Kenney, All My Sons, Grove City College
Falyn Lazarus, I Got Guns, Linn-Benton Community College
Caleigh Rose Lozito, Uncle Vanya, Western Connecticut State University
Ben Raymant, Radium Girls, Brigham Young University
Sam Rogers, Uncle Vanya, Western Connecticut State University
Erick Slowe-Goldsmith, A Raisin in the Sun, Albright College
Mikah Vaclaw, Radium Girls, Brigham Young University
Clara Wright, Radium Girls, Brigham Young University
Dylan Wright, Radium Girls, Brigham Young University
Outstanding Performance in a Musical:
Zach Perrin, the Musical of Musicals: the Musical!, West Texas A&M University
Distinguished Achievement in a Musical:
Caleb Aguilar, the Musical of Musicals: the Musical!, West Texas A&M University
Maddison Albregt, the Mystery of Edwin Drood, Montclair State University
Juliana Chimenti, the Mystery of Edwin Drood, Montclair State University
Danny LaMache, the Mystery of Edwin Drood, Montclair State University
Hannah Nye, the Mystery of Edwin Drood, Montclair State University
Macy Watts, the Musical of Musicals: the Musical!, West Texas A&M University
Outstanding Performance and Production Ensembles-
Ghost Ship, Cuesta College
Distinguished Achievement by an Actor in a Musical:
A Raisin in the Sun, Albright College
The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Montclair State University
Alice in Wonderland, University of Northwestern St. Paul
Chavez Ravine, East Los Angeles College
columbinus, California Lutheran University
Radium Girls, Brigham Young University
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Sam Houston State University
PLAYWRITING AWARDS
The Michael Kanin Playwriting Awards Program encourages and supports the development of student-written plays through a variety of honors, including fellowships at the Lark Play Development Center's Residency at New York Stage & Film, O'Neill Playwrights' Conference, the Playwrights' Center of Minneapolis, potential publication contracts, membership in the Dramatists Guild of America, and cash awards.
The Harold and Mimi Steinberg National Student Playwriting Award
Tomorrow Game by Brandy N. Carie, Carnegie-Mellon University
The second place recipient is Growing Up Blue by Chloe Orlando, DePaul University
Distinguished Achievement:
Imagine That by Audrey Webb, Texas State University
Puberty the Musical Book, Music and Lyrics by Coleman Peterson, Augustana
University
Instructions for Dancing by Andrew Heinrich, Texas State University
River Like Sin by Lindsay Adams, Catholic University of America
The Paula Vogel Award in Playwriting recognizes the outstanding student-written play that celebrates diversity and concerns issues of gender and sexuality.
Where the Lovelight Gleams by Kyle McCloskey, University of California Los Angeles
The second place recipients are Black Girl, Interrupted by LyaNisha Gonzalez, Texas Tech University AND The Tragic Ecstasy of Girlhood by Kira Rockwell, Boston
University
Distinguished Achievement:
A Driving Beat by Jordan Ramirez Puckett, Ohio University
Cane Fields Burning by Kemuel DeMoville, Windward Community College, Hawaii
What We May Be by CL Smet, MidAmerica Nazarene University
The KCACTF National Undergraduate Playwriting Award
Uncle Tom's Nephews by Josiah Thomas Turner, University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point
The second place recipient is (trans)formada by lily gonzales, University of Texas at
Austin
Distinguished Achievement:
Puberty the Musical Book, Music and Lyrics by Coleman Peterson, Augustana
University
Dust by Katie Svatek, Texas State University
The Mark Twain Prize for Comic Playwriting
Everybody Black by Dave Harris, University of California San Diego
The second place recipient is Chet's Summer Vacation by Sam Mayer, University of
Texas at Austin.
Distinguished Achievement:
Period Sisters by Ali Viterbi, University of California San Diego
Instructions for Dancing by Andrew Heinrich, Texas State University
Puberty the Musical Book, Music and Lyrics by Coleman Peterson, Augustana
University
Surfacing by Mike Poblete, University of Hawaii at Manoa
The Jean Kennedy Smith Playwriting Award
You Will Get Sick by Noah Diaz, Yale School of Drama
The second place recipient is Rock Egg Spoon by Noah Diaz, Yale School of Drama
The David Mark Cohen National Playwriting Award is presented in an effort to promote the writing and production of new plays in memory of David Mark Cohen, who was Professor of Playwriting, University of Texas at Austin.
All Quiet on the Western Front adapted by Matt Foss from the novel by Erich Maria
Remarque, University of Toledo
The Kennedy Center Latinx Playwriting Award (2)
In His Hands by Benjamin Benne, Yale School of Drama
AND
You Will Get Sick by Noah Diaz, Yale School of Drama
The second place recipient is (trans)formada by lily gonzales, University of Texas at
Austin
Distinguished Achievement:
Indian School by Esther Almazan, Arizona State University
Is Home Worth $ to You? By Eliana Pipes, Boston University
The Paul Stephen Lim Playwriting Award, recognizing the outstanding play written by a student of Asian or Pacific Rim heritage, and sponsored by the University of Kansas Foundation.
The Well-Tempered Clavier by Kaela Mae-Shing Garvin, Indiana University
The second place recipient is miku and the gods by Julia Izumi, Brown University
Distinguished Achievement:
Buddy by Michael Shayan, Brooklyn College
Bitter Tea and Sweet Roses by Genevieve Ryan Olson, Northwest Arkansas Community College
The Lorraine Hansberry Playwriting Award, presented in memory of the distinguished dramatist to the outstanding KCACTF student-written play on the subject of the African American experience.
Everybody Black by Dave Harris, University of California San Diego
The second place recipient is Uncle Tom's Nephews by Josiah Thomas Turner, University of
Wisconsin-Stevens Point
Distinguished Achievement:
Blues for Miss Lucille by Christopher Puglisi, Yale School of Drama
Citrus by Celeste Jennings, Dartmouth University
Zu's Earth by Sid Rushing, Texas State University
Black Girl, Interrupted by LyaNisha Gonzalez, Texas Tech University
A Beautiful Death on 34th and Fifth by Kaylin Jones, University of Missouri
Family Riots by Gideon Wabvuta, University of Southern California
The Rosa Parks Playwriting Award
Black Book by Austin Dean Ashford, University of Arkansas
The second place recipient is (trans)formada by lily gonzales, University of Texas at
Austin
Distinguished Achievement:
Family Riots by Gideon Wabvuta, University of Southern California
Djarum Vanilla by Cary Simowitz, University of California Los Angeles
Citrus by Celeste Jennings, Dartmouth University
The Hip Hop Theater Creator Award
Citrus by Celeste Jennings, Dartmouth University
Distinguished Achievement:
Ojen in St. Louis by KT Turner, Middle Tennessee State University
A Driving Beat by Jordan Ramirez Puckett, Ohio University
The National Partners of the American Theater Playwriting Award, in its eighth year and sponsored by National Partners of the American Theater (NAPAT), recognizes an outstanding playwright selected from eight nominated playwrights. The award recipient will receive an expenses-paid residency with the O'Neill Playwrights' Conference.
Moving by Sean M. McCord, Hollins University
The National Finalists of the John Cauble Award for Outstanding Short Play
John Hughes Wrote My Diary by Paige Quinlivan, University of Minnesota-Morris
George, Jesse and Mary by Josiah Thomas Turner, University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point
Snow Brown and the 7 Stereotypes by Eliana Pipes, Boston University
Distinguished Achievement:
Exhibits at the Zoo by Matt Harmon, University of Michigan
The National Finalists of the Gary Garrison National Ten-Minute Play Award
Angel's Playground by Lauryn Hobbs, University of Michigan
Ashes to Dust by Kate Leslie, Hollins University
Voir Dire by Carissa Atallah, University of California Riverside
Silver Sixpence by Jessi Pitts, Western Washington University
Whale by Peter D. Von Sholly, Glendale Community College
The KCACTF Musical Theatre Award
Dylan Spencer's Cat Obedience School by Daniel Z. Miller, Texas State
University
Distinguished Achievement:
Marvelous Cornelius by Shane Strawbridge, Texas Tech University and Hollins
University
Puberty the Musical Book, Music and Lyrics by Coleman Peterson, Augustana
University
The Darrell Ayers National Playwriting Award, for the outstanding student-written play for Young Audiences.
miku and the gods by Julia Izumi, Brown University
AND
Webbed Hands by Cecelia Raker, University of Texas at Austin
The Planet Earth Arts Playwriting Prize, presented in association with Stanford University, Planet Earth Arts, the Sustainable World Coalition, and Earth Island Institute
Pleonasm by Jordan Resnick, University of Maryland College Park
National Finalists:
Shot Down by Eliana Pipes, Boston University
Mother of Two by Emma Kiel, University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point
The Voyager by Amanda Davison, University of Missouri-Kansas City
Again! Again! by Katherine Gee Perrone, Leslie University
Rabbits by Michael Robinson, University of California, Riverside
The KCACTF Undergraduate Theater Scholar Award recognizes the outstanding research paper in theater written by an undergraduate student.
"An Instinctive Dislike': Staging Wagner's Implicit Anti-Semitism" by Eric Rygh, Hillsdale College
ABOUT THE KENNEDY CENTER AMERICAN COLLEGE THEATER FESTIVAL
Envisioned in 1968 and launched in 1969 by Roger L. Stevens, the Kennedy Center's founding Chairman, KCACTF encourages and celebrates the finest and most diverse theatrical productions from colleges and universities nationwide. Through the regional and national festivals, KCACTF celebrates the achievements of theater programs, individual students, and faculty of colleges and universities throughout the United States.
The eight regional festivals provide opportunities for colleges and universities to showcase their finest work to diverse audiences of theater students and faculty from their regions. In addition to the invited productions, students and faculty attend workshops, master classes, juried design expositions, seminars, summer stock and graduate school auditions, and other professional development opportunities that build bridges between higher education and the professional theater community. In July 2014, the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center along with the Kennedy Center, National New Play Network, and Stage Directors & Choreographers Foundation announced the start of the National Directors Fellowship (NDF), a five-year joint initiative which will fast track the professional development of 25 early-career stage directors, five per year. As part of this year-long fellowship, the fellows will attend the MFA Playwrights' Workshop and Directing Intensive, led by NNPN and KCACTF.
Since its establishment 50 years ago, KCACTF has reached millions of theatergoers and made important contributions to the professional development of countless college and university theater students nationwide. This year, eight regional festivals will be hosted by the following institutions: Madison College; Montclair State University; City of Sioux Falls, SD; Cape Cod Community College; University of South Carolina Upstate and Converse College; East Los Angeles City College and Whittier College; University of Oregon; and City of Abilene, TX.
EDUCATION AT THE KENNEDY CENTER
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is the national champion for arts learning and creativity. Committed to increasing opportunities for all people to participate in, learn about, and understand the arts, the Center offers programs and events that strive to reflect the nation and its communities, and that are accessible and inclusive for all. From the Center's stages to classrooms and communities across the country, to online resources accessible nearly anywhere, the Center serves the burgeoning artist, the curious explorer, the student (of any age), the teacher and teaching artist-any person interested in arts learning and utilizing the arts for positive change.
As an essential component of the living memorial to President Kennedy, the Center's Education programs utilize the arts to embrace the ideals of service, justice, freedom, courage, and gratitude, and cultivate the Citizen Artists in all the people we serve. For more information, please visit kennedy-center.org/education/.