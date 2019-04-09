The Kennedy Center Announces 50th KCACTF National Festival

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts hosts more than 120 outstanding theater students from colleges and universities across the nation as part of the 50th annual Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival (KCACTF), which runs April 16-20, 2019 in multiple locations throughout the Center. The Center also announced the national awardees for the KCACTF. Selected awardees and representatives will be brought to Washington, D.C. for an expense-paid trip to participate in the National Festival. These student artists from across the United States have been recognized for their outstanding work from the eight regional festivals that were held January 8 through February 28, 2019.

The Festival includes readings of short plays featuring the finalists of the Gary Garrison National Ten-Minute Play Award and the John Cauble Award for Outstanding Short Play; public auditions for the Irene Ryan National Acting Scholarships; the opportunity for participants to take part in master classes and engage with colleagues from across the nation and the Washington, D.C. theater community; and a closing day ceremony for awards in production, directing, choreography, acting, writing, design, stage management, dramaturgy, and theater criticism.

For the 50th anniversary of the Kennedy Center American College Theater Program, there will be a concert in the Eisenhower Theater on April 18, 2019. The concert will feature three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, Songs for a New World, The Last Five Years, The Bridges of Madison County) and 2018 Tony Award winner Lindsay Mendez (Carousel, Wicked, Dogfight). The evening will also feature the nine Musical Theater Fellows of KCACTF from across the United States and Helen Hayes Award winner Tracy Lynn Olivera (the Kennedy Center's Me Jane and Ragtime), one of the key teaching artists of the students' residency at the Kennedy Center.

This year only, the Uta Hagen Award will be presented and sponsored by the College of Fellows of the American Theatre in honor of the Uta Hagen, the late Broadway star who spent decades training generations of aspiring actors, and the 2020 centennial of the right for women to vote. The award will recognize a female teacher of acting at the college or university level at a Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival-affiliated school.

This year, productions from universities invited to the eight regional festivals were eligible for recognition for national awards. Productions and individuals were recognized for outstanding achievement under the categories of production, direction, choreography, design, and performance,. A selection panel consisting of members of the KCACTF National Committee, Executive Committee, and the KCACTF Artistic Director met over the eight weeks of the regional festival calendar to discuss the work. At the conclusion of the final festival in Abilene, the selection panel made the award decisions.. The nominees for each category those productions and individual artists under consideration for these national awards have been recognized for distinguished achievement. These awards, along with additional awards selected during the National Festival, will be presented at the closing ceremony on Friday, April 19 , 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the Terrace Theater, following the Irene Ryan scholarship auditions.

EVENTS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Wednesday, April 17, 4:30 p.m.

Kennedy Center Theater Lab

Angel's Playground, by Lauryn Hobbs, directed by Maiya Corral

Voir Dire, by Carissa Atallah, directed by Katie Ciszek

Pleonasm, by Jordan Resnick, directed by Curt Tofteland

Thursday, April 18, 4 p.m.

Kennedy Center Theater Lab

Snow Brown and the 7 Stereotypes, by Eliana Pipes, directed by Danielle Drakes

Thursday, April 18, 6 p.m.

Kennedy Center Millennium Stage

Ashes to Dust, by Kate Leslie, directed by Rick Hammerly

Silver Sixpence, by Jessi Pitts, directed by Hannah Wolf

Whale, by Peter D. Von Sholly, directed by Kadin McGreevy

Black Book, by Austin Dean Ashford

Tomorrow Game, by Brandy N. Carie, directed by Laley Lippard

Thursday, April 18, 6 p.m.

Kennedy Center Eisenhower Theater

An Evening with Jason Robert Brown and his Band, with Special Guest Star Lindsay Mendez, Featuring Tracy Lynn Olivera and the KCACTF Musical Theatre Fellows

Friday, April 19, 3:30 p.m.

Kennedy Center Theater Lab

George, Jesse and Mary, by Josiah Thomas Turner, directed by Nicole A. Watson

John Hughes Wrote My Diary, by Paige Quinlivan, directed by Rick Hammerly

Friday, April 19, 7 p.m.

Kennedy Center Terrace Theater

The Irene Ryan Acting Scholarships and National Award Presentations

The Irene Ryan Acting Scholarships provide recognition and financial assistance to outstanding student performers wishing to pursue further education and professional development. Each year, up to 300 nominees audition at each of the eight regional festivals. A performer and their scene partner from each region are invited to attend the National Festival to audition for the national scholarships. Each of the eight regional finalists receive a $500 scholarship and week-long, expenses-paid trip to the National Festival, where a selection panel made up of artistic directors, actors, and producers view the audition presentations of monologues, scenes, and songs. One student will receive a $5,000 scholarship and their partner will receive $1,000. The student recognized in second place will receive a scholarship for $2,500 and their partner, $1,000. All of the nominees and their partners are eligible for additional summer fellowships and professional development residencies. The national scholarships and performance awards will be announced at the end of the conclusion of the auditions.

The 2019 finalists are:

Region 1: Christopher Raul Vega, Salem State University, Assisted by Schanaya Elizabeth

Barrows

Region 2: Dorrian Wilson, Coppin State University, Assisted by Ryan Jamal Pratcher-Bey

Region 3: Wren Rivera, Ball State University, Assisted by Zachary Keller

Region 4: Kala Ross, University of Louisville, Assisted by LaShondra Hood

Region 5: Lexi Poindexter, University of Central Missouri, Assisted by Zach Kujath

Region 6: Larissa Reyes Arzate, University of Texas at El Paso, Assisted by Jeffrey

Quintana

Region 7: Megan Huynh, Western Washington University, Assisted by Max Koh

Region 8: Dylan Wright, Brigham Young University, Assisted by Andrew Groome

The Awardees will be announced at the National Awards Ceremony on April 19 at 7p.m.

MASTER CLASSES*

Regional nominees and award-winners in the categories of performance, directing, playwriting and dramaturgy, design, dramatic criticism, arts leadership, and stage management take part in master classes with artists from across the nation and the Washington, D.C. theater community. The 2019 master class and workshop leaders include:

Playwriting and Dramaturgy

John Baker*, Director of Artistic Programs, SPACE at Ryder Farm

Nan Barnett, Executive Director of the National New Play Network

Jason Robert Brown, Tony Award-winning Composer and Lyricist of Parade, 13, and The Bridges of Madison County

Mark Bly, Lessing Award-winning Senior Dramaturg

Tearrance A. Chisholm*, Playwright- P.Y.G. or the Mis-Edumacation of Dorian Belle, Hooded or Being Black for Dummies

Gary Garrison, Director of the Dramatists Guild Institute

Kirsten Greenidge*, Obie Award-winning Playwright- Milk Like Sugar, Luck of the Irish, Baltimore

Adrien-Alice Hansel, Literary Director, Studio Theatre

Ike Holter* Playwright, Windham-Campbell Literature Prize for Drama, Nine-play Rightlynd Cycle now playing in Chicago at The Goodman Theatre and others, Fosse/Verdon on FX

Samuel D. Hunter, Playwright, MacArthur Grant recipient, Lewiston and Clarkston, The Whale, A Bright New Boise

Martyna Majok*, Playwright, 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Cost of Living

Anne Morgan*, Second recipient of the KCACTF Dramaturgy Award, Literary Manager/Dramaturgy at the American Shakespeare Center.

Marsha Norman Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning Playwright and Librettist.

Marco Ramirez* Playwright- The Royale, Writer and Producer-Sons of Anarchy, Orange is the New Black, The Defenders and DaVinci's Demons.

Ken Ludwig Playwright- Lend Me A Tenor, Murder on the Orient Express, Crazy for You

Directing

Debra Booth, Director of Design, Studio Theatre

Rick Dildine*, Artistic Director, Alabama Shakespeare Festival

Timothy Douglas, Director Arena Stage, Round House Theatre, Kennedy Center, Yale Rep

Pratik Motwani, Dell'Arte International School of Physcial Theatre

Chelsea Pace and Laura Rikard, Theatrical Intimacy Education

bree valle and Philip Valle, Theatremakers, San Luis Obispo, California

Nicole A. Watson, Associate Artistic Director, Round House Theatre

Hannah Wolfe*, National Directing Fellow, Perseverance Theatre, Peppercorn Theatre

Joy Zinoman, Helen Hayes Award-winning founding Artistic Director, Studio Theatre

Scenic, Costume, Lighting, and Sound Design

Amy Altadonna, Sound Designer,

Andrew Boyce*, Chicago and New York based Scenic Designer, Center Theatre Group, Victory Gardens, Roundabout Theatre Company

Brad Carlson*, Designer and KCVACTF National Officer, University of Missouri

Raquel Davis*, Resident Lighting Designer, the O'Neill Theater Center

Beverly Emmons, Lighting Designer- Broadway's Passion, The Elephant Man, Jekyll and Hyde, The Heiress

Erik Reagan Teague*, Costume Designer, Washington National Opera, Glimmerglass, Actors Express, Boston Lyric Opera

Kenny Neal, DC-based Sound Designer, Studio Theatre, Signature Theatre, the Kennedy Center

Moria Clinton*, Costume and Scenic Designer, The Guthrie Theater, Dallas Theatre Center, TV's The Americans, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

William Boles*, Chicago-based Scenic Designer, The Goodman Theatre, Victory Gardens, Steppenwolf

Christopher and Justin Swader*- New York-based Scenic Designers- Classic Theatre of Harlem, INTAR, Dorset Theatre Festival, Trusty Sidekick, Company One Theatre

Dramatic Criticism

Mark Charney, Associate Director, O'Neill National Critics Institute

Sarah Kaufmann, Washington Post

Christopher Klimek, Washington City Paper and WETA

Bob Mondello, NPR

Diep Tran, American Theatre Magazine

Stage Management

Jeff Cummings, Director of Planning, the Shaw Festival

Peggy Dahlquist, Kennedy Center Stage Manager

Anthony Galaska, Program Coordinator

Roy Gross, Director of Operations, Atlas Performing Arts Center, Actors Equity Association Liaison Committee

Josiane Jones, Director of Production, Olney Theater Center

Keri Schultz Kent, Stage Manager, Shear Madness

Michael Vitale*, Production Manager, Los Angeles Philharmonic

Maribeth Weatherford, Program Coordinator, Kennedy Center Theater Education

Performance

Beth Holmes, Casting Director, Los Angeles

Pratik Motwani, Dell'Arte international School of Physical Theatre

Chelsea Pace and Laura Rikard, Theatrical intimacy Education

Sonja Park

Pamela Prather, President-elect, Voice and Speech Trainers Association

Patrick Russell, American Conservatory Theatre Conservatory

Leadership in the Arts[MKR1]

Curt Columbus, Artistic Director, Trinity Repertory Theatre

Kelvin Dinkins, General Manager, Yale Repertory Theatre and Assistant Dean, Yale

School of Drama

Edgar Dobie, Executive Producer, Arena Stage

Maria Manuela Goyanes, Artistic Director, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

Victoria Nolan, Managing Director, Yale Repertory Theatre and Deputy Dean, Yale School

of Drama

Meghan Pressman, Managing Director, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

Deborah F. Rutter, President, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts

Sarah Wilber, Director of Development Strategies, the Kennedy Center

Robert Van Leer, Senior Vice President of Artistic Programming, the Kennedy Center

Stephanie Ybarra, Artistic Director, Baltimore Center Stage

Musical Theater

Brad Dell, Program Coordinator

Natascia Diaz, Signature Theatre's Grand Hotel and Kiss of the Spider Woman

Kelly Crandall d'Amboise, Casting Director, Signature Theatre

Tracy Lynn Olivera, Helen Hayes Award-winning actor and voice coach

Tommy Iafrate, Associate Program Coordinator and Music Director

Lindsay Mendez, Tony Award-winning actor, Carousel

Bobby Smith, Helen Hayes Award-winning actor and principal mentor

Jeff Whiting, Artistic director, Open Jar Institute

Theatre Company in Residence

The Neighborhood (Chicago)

Maiya Corral*

Park Williams*

Kadin McGreevy*

Tyler Iiams*

Dan Poppen*

Resident Actors

Moriamo Temadiyo Akibu, Regina Aquino, Anne Bowles, Sarah Corey, Kashayna Johnson, Billie Krishawn, Nancy Robinette, Kim Schraf, Rick Foucheux, JJ Johnson, Craig Wallace, Michael Willis, Rick Foucheux, and Justin Weaks

* KCACTF Alumni

NATIONAL FESTIVAL FINALISTS

Award finalists from the regional festivals attend the national festival to participate in the week's master classes and activities, as well as being eligible in each discipline for awards, residencies, and scholarships. Awards will be announced at the closing day awards ceremony on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the Kennedy Center Terrace Theater.

The Musical Theatre Fellows

They will be in residence for performance master classes throughout the National Festival.

Caitlin Alvarez, Rowan University, New Jersey

Devin Bowles, Middle Tennessee State University

MJ Daly, Eastern Washington University

Emily Fleet, Rhode Island College

Lauryn Alexandria Hobbs, University of Michigan

Dan Jameson, Providence College, Rhode Island

Zach Perrin, West Texas A&M University

Ondreya Seahorn, Southwestern College, Kansas

Luke Weber, Texas Tech University

The Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC) Student Directing Fellowship

The nine student directors-in-residence at the National Festival have been awarded associate membership of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC) and are also nominees for this fellowship. The recipient of the National Fellowship will receive a grant of $1,000 from the SDC to offset the costs of a professional development opportunity to be arranged in consultation with the recipient. The 2019 finalists include:

Ben Rose, Salem State University

A'Feyah KJ Smith, Lycoming College

MaKenna Lockhart, Illinois State University

C McCabe, Middle Tennessee State University

Seth Honerman, Minnesota State University, Mankato

Cameron Khalil Stokes, Sam Houston State University

Jessica Shehan, University of Idaho

Kat Altman, University of Hawaii at Manoa

Sarah Clack, California State University, Fullerton

The KCACTF Awards for Excellence in Scenic, Costume, Lighting, and Sound Design

Designs of the regional finalists will be on display during the National Festival and national design respondents (distinguished artists in theatrical design) will select the award recipients in each category. All KCACTF National Design Award recipients will receive an award of $500 and an all-expenses-paid trip to the Prague Quadrennial of Performance Design and Space . In addition, regional finalists will be eligible for design fellowships at the O'Neill Theater Center's National Playwrights Conference, the Contemporary American Theatre Festival, and the Williamstown Theatre Festival.

2019 Finalists for Scenic Design:

Abigail Bueti, Western Connecticut State University

Estefania Perez-Vera, Virginia Tech

Jordan Gerow, Illinois State University

Ceili Hesselgrave, College of Charleston

Lexey Jost, University of Kansas

Sydney Hagen, Oklahoma City University

Michael Teague, University of Oregon

Dwight Camillucci, Utah State University

2019 Finalists for Costume Design:

Catherine Backer, Boston College

Amanda Lee, Montclair State University

Katrina Dykstra, Hope College

Johan Gallardo Nunez, University of Central Florida

Katelynn Schultz, University of Kansas

Ryan Sozzi, Texas State University

Bethany Zummo, California State University East Bay

Victoria Snow, Weber State University



2019 Finalists for the Barbizon Award for Excellence in Lighting Design:

Kevin Dunn, Salem State University

Cameron Filepas, Montclair State University

Jessica Baker, University of Wisconsin-Parkside

Mary Flott, Georgia Southern University

Alex Rollins, Minnesota State University, Mankato

Catie Blencowe, University of Arkansas

Ray McGowan, Colorado State University

Emma E. Belnap, Utah Valley University



2019 Finalists for Sound Design:

Madeleine Hebert, Westfield State University

Nikki Belenski, Montclair State University

Connor Maloney, Ball State University

Caleb Garner, University of Southern Mississippi

Kayleigh Shaffer, University of Kansas

Jacob Henry, Texas Tech University

Andrew Yoder, University of Idaho

Michael Moretta, East Los Angeles College

Jose Alejandro Mendoza, Cuesta College

The KCACTF Allied Design and Technologies Award

This award is open to students who have completed major crafts or technology projects in areas including makeup, projection, properties, millinery, masks, tech, wigs, scenic art, draping and tailoring, technical direction, puppets, special effects, costume craft, and audio engineering. Each of the recipients received an all-expenses-paid five-day residency at the United States Institute of Theatre Technology (USITT). 2019 recipients include:

Charlie Kellogg, Salem State University

Christen Donlon, Montclair State University

Mikaela Fish, University of Southern Indiana

Alexandra Sullivan, Meredith College

Anna Pikiben, University of South Dakota

Constanza Romero, University of Texas at El Paso

Constance Hill, Humboldt State University

Amy Beltran, Humboldt State University

Dustin Pike, Weber State University

The Stagecraft Institute of Las Vegas Scholarships

The following students were awarded one-week or multi-week scholarships to the Stagecraft Institute of Las Vegas (SILV). SILV was founded by Don and Jane Childs to offer a better, more efficient way to train practitioners in all areas of live entertainment. The Institute has become the first-of-its kind intensive training program for students from around the world to meet, learn from, and network with leaders in the field of live entertainment who are committed to sharing their experience with the next generation. SILV has evolved into a partnership with industry friends who donate their time, their gear, their studios, workshops, rehearsal spaces and arrange for students to see examples of cutting edge design and technology. Summer 2019 master classes include Rigging, Digital Drafting SFX, Automation, and "Movers, Media and Rock-n-Roll."

Anaila Aleman, Westfield State University

Daniel Balladares, East Los Angeles College

Dakota Barbee, Cameron University

Gracen Barth, Hope College

Quentin Bell, University of Massachusetts Boston

Amy Beltran, Humboldt State University

Jameson Bernhagen, Minnesota State University, Mankato

Kendall Clark, North Carolina Central University

Isabel Coff, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Kevin Dunn, Salem State University

Michael Fewkes, Salt Lake Community College

Noah Jeffery Frye, University Wisconsin Parkside

Brizieda Garcia, CSU East Bay

Hanah Glimpse, University of Kansas

Amanda Gutierrez, California State University East Bay

Jolie Hall, California State University - Northridge

Evan Hamlin, North Greenville University

Amanda Lee Henney, University of Oregon

Kyle Henshaw, University of New Hampshire

Sarah Herkert, University of Wisconsin- La Crosse

Constance Hill, Humboldt State University

Christian Howard, West Texas A&M University

Nayla Hull, California State University of Los Angeles

Charlie Kellogg, Salem State University

Emily Anne Kennebeck, Benedictine College

Amanda Klipsch, University of Southern Mississippi

Stephanie Lutz, University of Idaho

Minnie Grace Martinez, College of Lake County

Devin McGovern, Salem State University

Benjamin Mendonça, Merrimack College

Tayte Messman, Colby College

Michael Moretta, East Los Angeles College

Maxi Muessig, University of Oregon

Sheila J. Murphy, Doane University

Tiffany Nabors, University of Southern Mississippi

Kristen Peck, California State Polytechnic University, Pomona

Anna Pikiben, University of South Dakota

Kayla Porter, College of Charleston

Alex Rollins, Minnesota State University, Mankato

Demetrius Rowser, Dordt College

Rachel Schumacher, Grand Canyon University

Sara Staven, Whitman College

Alexandra Elise Sullivan, Meredith College

Michael Teague, University of Oregon

Russell Terrell, Georgia College and State University

Luis Timothy Valdovinos, East Los Angeles College

Estefania Perez Vera, Virginia Tech

Erin Irene Wegleitner, Minnesota State University, Mankato

Makenzi Jo Wentela, Michigan Technological University

Bill West-Davis, Texas Tech University

Andrew Yoder, University of Idaho

Bethany Zummo, California State University East Bay

Ines Zapata, Montclair State University

The National Partners of the American Theater Award for Design Excellence

This award is presented to one of the Design Award finalists, and is funded by members of the National Partners, many of whom are present or former members of the KCACTF National Committee. This year's recipient will be selected by National Partners of the American Theatre founding members Lin Conaway and Andy Gibbs. A professional development residency will be arranged in Summer 2019 in the awardee's discipline.

KCACTF Stage Management Fellowships

These students attend the National Festival in Washington, D.C. as recognition for their outstanding achievement in stage management at the regional festivals. The 2019 recipients are:

Kayla Norton, Salem State University

Ali Wieder, East Stroudsburg University

Jimmy Balistreri, Ripon College

Victoria Leatherman, College of Charleston

Natasha Singh, Minnesota State University, Mankato

Kaitlyn Souter, University of Oklahoma

Lysbeth Neel, Eastern Washington University

Susan Kupferer, Brigham Young University

ASPIRE: The Leadership in the Arts Fellowship

In association with the League of Resident Theatres (LORT), the following students have excelled in Arts Leadership within their home regions and will be in residence at the National Festival, part of a pilot program in association with the League of Resident Theatres' Diversity Initiative. They will be mentored by Victoria Nolan and Kelvin Dinkins, Jr., of the Yale School of Drama and Yale Repertory Theatre, and with the assistance of Patrick Surillo, of the LaGuardia Performing Arts Center. During their time in Washington, they will meet with leading arts administrators in the community, including Edgar Dobie at Arena Stage, Maria Manuela Goyanes and Meghan Pressman at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, and the President of the Kennedy Center, Deborah F. Rutter, and her senior staff.

Jacob Santos, Southern Connecticut State University

Kyla Tacopina, York College of Pennsylvania

Morganna Grim, University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee

Shanel L. Smith, North Carolina A&T State University

Joi R. Wright, Iowa State University

Ryan Duncan-Ayala, Texas A&M University - Kingsville

Dóri Bosnyák, Texas Tech University

Carlos-Zenen Trujillo, Southern Oregon University

Isabella O'Keeffe, College of the Sequoias

The LMDA Dramaturgy Award in Association with the Association for Theater in Higher Education

This award is the result of a unique collaboration between Literary Managers and Dramaturgs of the Americas (LMDA), the Association for Theater in Higher Education (ATHE), and KCACTF. The regional finalists of the LMDA Dramaturgy Award will receive a one-year membership in LMDA, and will be considered for residencies at the O'Neill National Playwrights Conference, the Playwrights' Center in Minneapolis, or the Kennedy Centerand National New Play Network's MFA Playwrights' Workshop. The 2019 nominees are:

Devon Hayakawa, Ball State University

Noah Ezell, College of Charleston

Rebecca Weaver, Jacksonville State University

Easton Benson, Central Washington University

The Institute for Theatre Journalism and Advocacy Scholarship

At each of the KCACTF regional festivals, students participated in the Institute for Theater Journalism and Advocacy. This name reflects the Kennedy Center's interest in developing articulate, highly informed, and well-trained arts journalists who can advocate for excellence in the arts in print, web-based, or broadcast media. Four regional finalists were selected to attend the KCACTF National Festival to participate in a series of master classes and symposia on dramaturgy and theater criticism. One national scholarship recipient will receive a full fellowship to attend the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center in Waterford, Connecticut during its National Playwrights' Conference in July 2019, working with leading professional newspaper and magazine critics from across the United States. The 2019 finalists are:

Dylan Bowden, Rhode Island College

Rebecca Chan, Kalamazoo College

Gabby Velasquez, University of Missouri

Lia Christine Dewey, California State University, Fresno

THE KENNEDY CENTER CITIZEN ARTIST AWARDS

The productions below have been recognized for insisting that theatrical production is central to the urgent community, emphasizing national, and international conversations on the campuses of higher education.

Black Book, by Austin Dean Ashford, University of Arkansas

White Privilege, by Malaina Moore, Marquette University

Up and Away, by Eric Simonson, Carthage College

Red Velvet, by Lolita Chakrabarti, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Step Forward, created by the Ensemble, University of Central Missouri

Passion Play, by Zahria Moore, University of Missouri

Pluto, by Steve Yockey, Eastern Connecticut State University

Hands Up! Seven Playwrights, Seven Testaments, by Dennis A. Allen II, Idris Goodwin, Eric Micha Holmes, Nathan James, Nambi E. Kelley, Nsangou Njikam, and Nathan Yungerberg

Chavez Ravine, by Culture Clash, East Los Angeles College

columbinus, by the United States Theatre Project, written by Stephen Karam and PJ

Paparelli, Californian Lutheran University

PRODUCTION AWARDS

The productions below have been recognized for their outstanding achievement. Additionally, the nominees for each category have been recognized for distinguished achievement.

Outstanding Production of a Play:

A Raisin in the Sun by Lorraine Hansberry, Albright College

Distinguished Productions of a Play or Musical:

Emilie: La Marquise du Chatelet Defends Her Life Tonight by Lauren Gunderson,

Georgia Southern University

Radium Girls by D.W. Gregory, Brigham Young University

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time based on the novel by Mark

Haddon and adapted by Simon Stephens, Sam Houston State University

The Mystery of Edwin Drood by Rupert Holmes, Montclair State University

Outstanding Theatrical Creation:

Ghost Ship by Phillip Valle, Cuesta College

Outstanding Production of a New Work:

Black Book by Austin Dean Ashford, University of Arkansas

AND

Ghost Ship by Philip Valle, Cuesta College

Distinguished Production of a New Work

Alice in Wonderland from the book by Lewis Carroll, University of Northwestern St.

Paul

Bloodroot: The Battle of Clinch Mountain by the Women's Project, Liberty University

Community Garden by Ben Jolivet, Hollins University

DIRECTING AND CHOREOGRAPHY AWARDS

The individuals below have been recognized for their direction of plays, musicals, classic, and devised works, and new plays and musicals. Additionally, the nominees for each category-those individual artists under consideration-have been recognized for distinguished achievement.

Outstanding Director:

bree valle, Ghost Ship, Cuesta College

Distinguished Directors of a Play or Musical:

Julia Matthews, A Raisin in the Sun, Albright College

Mark Hardy, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Montclair State University

Stephanie Breinholt, Radium Girls, Brigham Young University

Outstanding Movement Direction:

bree valle, Ghost Ship, Cuesta College

Outstanding Choreography:

Bryan Knowlton, the Mystery of Edwin Drood, Montclair State University

Distinguished Choreography:

Kyle Craig-Bogard, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Sam Houston

State University

DESIGN AWARDS

The individuals below have been recognized for their outstanding achievement in design. Additionally, the nominees for each category-those individual artists under consideration-have been recognized for distinguished achievement.

Outstanding Scenic Design:

Richard Jackson, Ghost Ship, Cuesta College

Distinguished Achievement Scenic Design:

Bill Buck, A Raisin in the Sun, Albright College

Shaka Kambara, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Montclair State University

Abigail Hutcheson, Emilie: La Marquise du Chatelet Defends Her Life Tonight,

Georgia Southern University

Sky Jones, the Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Sam Houston State

University

Kiah Kayser, Community Garden, Hollins University

Oustanding Costume Design:

Diane Beal, Alice in Wonderland, University of Northwestern St. Paul

Distinguished Achievements in Costume Design:

Latora Lezotte, Up and Away, Carthage College

Courtney Smith, the Mystery of Edwin Drood, Montclair State University

Kelly Marie Schaefer, Iphigenia, Iowa State University

Sarah McCarroll, Emilie: La Marquise du Chatelet Defends Her Life Tonight,

Georgia Southern University

bree valle, Ghost Ship, Cuesta College

Amanda McClure, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Sam Houston

State University

Outstanding Lighting Design (2):

Aiden Mitchell, the Mystery of Edwin Drood, Montclair State University

AND

Kody Cava, Ghost Ship, Cuesta College

Distinguished Achievement in Lighting Design:

Wayne E. Vettleson, A Raisin in the Sun, Albright College

Eric Marsh, the Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Sam Houston State

University

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design:

Jose Alejandro Mendoza, Ghost Ship, Cuesta College

Distinguished Achievement in Sound Design:

Mason Johnson, the Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Sam Houston

State University

Outstanding Projection Design:

Jessica Hightower, the Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Sam Houston

State University

With Natalie Holmes, Illustrations Designer

Outstanding Production Design:

Gabriel Zufall, Richard Jackson, Jose Alejandro Mendoza, Kody Cava, bree valle, Trevor

Gates, Iris Abbott, and Sarah Harwood, Ghost Ship, Cuesta College

PERFORMANCE AWARDS

The individuals below have been recognized for their achievement in plays and musicals. Additionally, the nominees for each category-those individual artists under consideration-have been recognized for distinguished achievement.

Outstanding Performances in a Play (4):

Austin Dean Ashford, Black Book, University of Arkansas

Joey Hukin, Emilie: La Marquise du Chatelet Defends Her Life Tonight, Georgia

Southern University

Ruth Norman, Alice in Wonderland, University of Northwestern St. Paul

Sten Shearer, Radium Girls, Brigham Young University

Distinguished Achievement in a Play:

Sam Beeson, I and You, Concordia University Irvine, California

Jillian Caillouette, Uncle Vanya, Western Connecticut State University

Jackson Culp, the Groundling, Louisiana Tech University

Adell Ehrhorn, Bloodroot: The Battle of Clinch Mountain, Liberty University

Sania Fontaine, A Raisin in the Sun, Albright College

Gwynnethe Glickman, Stupid Fucking Bird, Northern Essex Community College

Taylor Bianca Cruz Grayson, A Raisin in the Sun, Albright College

T.J. Hagey, I Got Guns, Linn-Benton Community College

Miranda Holliday, A Raisin in the Sun, Albright College

Sam Kenney, All My Sons, Grove City College

Falyn Lazarus, I Got Guns, Linn-Benton Community College

Caleigh Rose Lozito, Uncle Vanya, Western Connecticut State University

Ben Raymant, Radium Girls, Brigham Young University

Sam Rogers, Uncle Vanya, Western Connecticut State University

Erick Slowe-Goldsmith, A Raisin in the Sun, Albright College

Mikah Vaclaw, Radium Girls, Brigham Young University

Clara Wright, Radium Girls, Brigham Young University

Dylan Wright, Radium Girls, Brigham Young University

Outstanding Performance in a Musical:

Zach Perrin, the Musical of Musicals: the Musical!, West Texas A&M University

Distinguished Achievement in a Musical:

Caleb Aguilar, the Musical of Musicals: the Musical!, West Texas A&M University

Maddison Albregt, the Mystery of Edwin Drood, Montclair State University

Juliana Chimenti, the Mystery of Edwin Drood, Montclair State University

Danny LaMache, the Mystery of Edwin Drood, Montclair State University

Hannah Nye, the Mystery of Edwin Drood, Montclair State University

Macy Watts, the Musical of Musicals: the Musical!, West Texas A&M University

Outstanding Performance and Production Ensembles-

Ghost Ship, Cuesta College

Distinguished Achievement by an Actor in a Musical:

A Raisin in the Sun, Albright College

The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Montclair State University

Alice in Wonderland, University of Northwestern St. Paul

Chavez Ravine, East Los Angeles College

columbinus, California Lutheran University

Radium Girls, Brigham Young University

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Sam Houston State University



PLAYWRITING AWARDS

The Michael Kanin Playwriting Awards Program encourages and supports the development of student-written plays through a variety of honors, including fellowships at the Lark Play Development Center's Residency at New York Stage & Film, O'Neill Playwrights' Conference, the Playwrights' Center of Minneapolis, potential publication contracts, membership in the Dramatists Guild of America, and cash awards.

The Harold and Mimi Steinberg National Student Playwriting Award

Tomorrow Game by Brandy N. Carie, Carnegie-Mellon University

The second place recipient is Growing Up Blue by Chloe Orlando, DePaul University

Distinguished Achievement:

Imagine That by Audrey Webb, Texas State University

Puberty the Musical Book, Music and Lyrics by Coleman Peterson, Augustana

University

Instructions for Dancing by Andrew Heinrich, Texas State University

River Like Sin by Lindsay Adams, Catholic University of America

The Paula Vogel Award in Playwriting recognizes the outstanding student-written play that celebrates diversity and concerns issues of gender and sexuality.

Where the Lovelight Gleams by Kyle McCloskey, University of California Los Angeles

The second place recipients are Black Girl, Interrupted by LyaNisha Gonzalez, Texas Tech University AND The Tragic Ecstasy of Girlhood by Kira Rockwell, Boston

University

Distinguished Achievement:

A Driving Beat by Jordan Ramirez Puckett, Ohio University

Cane Fields Burning by Kemuel DeMoville, Windward Community College, Hawaii

What We May Be by CL Smet, MidAmerica Nazarene University



The KCACTF National Undergraduate Playwriting Award

Uncle Tom's Nephews by Josiah Thomas Turner, University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point

The second place recipient is (trans)formada by lily gonzales, University of Texas at

Austin

Distinguished Achievement:

Puberty the Musical Book, Music and Lyrics by Coleman Peterson, Augustana

University

Dust by Katie Svatek, Texas State University

The Mark Twain Prize for Comic Playwriting

Everybody Black by Dave Harris, University of California San Diego

The second place recipient is Chet's Summer Vacation by Sam Mayer, University of

Texas at Austin.

Distinguished Achievement:

Period Sisters by Ali Viterbi, University of California San Diego

Instructions for Dancing by Andrew Heinrich, Texas State University

Puberty the Musical Book, Music and Lyrics by Coleman Peterson, Augustana

University

Surfacing by Mike Poblete, University of Hawaii at Manoa

The Jean Kennedy Smith Playwriting Award

You Will Get Sick by Noah Diaz, Yale School of Drama

The second place recipient is Rock Egg Spoon by Noah Diaz, Yale School of Drama

The David Mark Cohen National Playwriting Award is presented in an effort to promote the writing and production of new plays in memory of David Mark Cohen, who was Professor of Playwriting, University of Texas at Austin.

All Quiet on the Western Front adapted by Matt Foss from the novel by Erich Maria

Remarque, University of Toledo

The Kennedy Center Latinx Playwriting Award (2)

In His Hands by Benjamin Benne, Yale School of Drama

AND

You Will Get Sick by Noah Diaz, Yale School of Drama

The second place recipient is (trans)formada by lily gonzales, University of Texas at

Austin

Distinguished Achievement:

Indian School by Esther Almazan, Arizona State University

Is Home Worth $ to You? By Eliana Pipes, Boston University

The Paul Stephen Lim Playwriting Award, recognizing the outstanding play written by a student of Asian or Pacific Rim heritage, and sponsored by the University of Kansas Foundation.

The Well-Tempered Clavier by Kaela Mae-Shing Garvin, Indiana University

The second place recipient is miku and the gods by Julia Izumi, Brown University

Distinguished Achievement:

Buddy by Michael Shayan, Brooklyn College

Bitter Tea and Sweet Roses by Genevieve Ryan Olson, Northwest Arkansas Community College

The Lorraine Hansberry Playwriting Award, presented in memory of the distinguished dramatist to the outstanding KCACTF student-written play on the subject of the African American experience.

Everybody Black by Dave Harris, University of California San Diego

The second place recipient is Uncle Tom's Nephews by Josiah Thomas Turner, University of

Wisconsin-Stevens Point

Distinguished Achievement:

Blues for Miss Lucille by Christopher Puglisi, Yale School of Drama

Citrus by Celeste Jennings, Dartmouth University

Zu's Earth by Sid Rushing, Texas State University

Black Girl, Interrupted by LyaNisha Gonzalez, Texas Tech University

A Beautiful Death on 34th and Fifth by Kaylin Jones, University of Missouri

Family Riots by Gideon Wabvuta, University of Southern California

The Rosa Parks Playwriting Award

Black Book by Austin Dean Ashford, University of Arkansas

The second place recipient is (trans)formada by lily gonzales, University of Texas at

Austin

Distinguished Achievement:

Family Riots by Gideon Wabvuta, University of Southern California

Djarum Vanilla by Cary Simowitz, University of California Los Angeles

Citrus by Celeste Jennings, Dartmouth University

The Hip Hop Theater Creator Award

Citrus by Celeste Jennings, Dartmouth University

Distinguished Achievement:

Ojen in St. Louis by KT Turner, Middle Tennessee State University

A Driving Beat by Jordan Ramirez Puckett, Ohio University

The National Partners of the American Theater Playwriting Award, in its eighth year and sponsored by National Partners of the American Theater (NAPAT), recognizes an outstanding playwright selected from eight nominated playwrights. The award recipient will receive an expenses-paid residency with the O'Neill Playwrights' Conference.

Moving by Sean M. McCord, Hollins University



The National Finalists of the John Cauble Award for Outstanding Short Play

John Hughes Wrote My Diary by Paige Quinlivan, University of Minnesota-Morris

George, Jesse and Mary by Josiah Thomas Turner, University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point

Snow Brown and the 7 Stereotypes by Eliana Pipes, Boston University

Distinguished Achievement:

Exhibits at the Zoo by Matt Harmon, University of Michigan

The National Finalists of the Gary Garrison National Ten-Minute Play Award

Angel's Playground by Lauryn Hobbs, University of Michigan

Ashes to Dust by Kate Leslie, Hollins University

Voir Dire by Carissa Atallah, University of California Riverside

Silver Sixpence by Jessi Pitts, Western Washington University

Whale by Peter D. Von Sholly, Glendale Community College

The KCACTF Musical Theatre Award

Dylan Spencer's Cat Obedience School by Daniel Z. Miller, Texas State

University

Distinguished Achievement:

Marvelous Cornelius by Shane Strawbridge, Texas Tech University and Hollins

University

Puberty the Musical Book, Music and Lyrics by Coleman Peterson, Augustana

University

The Darrell Ayers National Playwriting Award, for the outstanding student-written play for Young Audiences.

miku and the gods by Julia Izumi, Brown University

AND

Webbed Hands by Cecelia Raker, University of Texas at Austin

The Planet Earth Arts Playwriting Prize, presented in association with Stanford University, Planet Earth Arts, the Sustainable World Coalition, and Earth Island Institute

Pleonasm by Jordan Resnick, University of Maryland College Park

National Finalists:

Shot Down by Eliana Pipes, Boston University

Mother of Two by Emma Kiel, University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point

The Voyager by Amanda Davison, University of Missouri-Kansas City

Again! Again! by Katherine Gee Perrone, Leslie University

Rabbits by Michael Robinson, University of California, Riverside

The KCACTF Undergraduate Theater Scholar Award recognizes the outstanding research paper in theater written by an undergraduate student.

"An Instinctive Dislike': Staging Wagner's Implicit Anti-Semitism" by Eric Rygh, Hillsdale College

ABOUT THE KENNEDY CENTER AMERICAN COLLEGE THEATER FESTIVAL

Envisioned in 1968 and launched in 1969 by Roger L. Stevens, the Kennedy Center's founding Chairman, KCACTF encourages and celebrates the finest and most diverse theatrical productions from colleges and universities nationwide. Through the regional and national festivals, KCACTF celebrates the achievements of theater programs, individual students, and faculty of colleges and universities throughout the United States.

The eight regional festivals provide opportunities for colleges and universities to showcase their finest work to diverse audiences of theater students and faculty from their regions. In addition to the invited productions, students and faculty attend workshops, master classes, juried design expositions, seminars, summer stock and graduate school auditions, and other professional development opportunities that build bridges between higher education and the professional theater community. In July 2014, the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center along with the Kennedy Center, National New Play Network, and Stage Directors & Choreographers Foundation announced the start of the National Directors Fellowship (NDF), a five-year joint initiative which will fast track the professional development of 25 early-career stage directors, five per year. As part of this year-long fellowship, the fellows will attend the MFA Playwrights' Workshop and Directing Intensive, led by NNPN and KCACTF.

Since its establishment 50 years ago, KCACTF has reached millions of theatergoers and made important contributions to the professional development of countless college and university theater students nationwide. This year, eight regional festivals will be hosted by the following institutions: Madison College; Montclair State University; City of Sioux Falls, SD; Cape Cod Community College; University of South Carolina Upstate and Converse College; East Los Angeles City College and Whittier College; University of Oregon; and City of Abilene, TX.

EDUCATION AT THE KENNEDY CENTER

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is the national champion for arts learning and creativity. Committed to increasing opportunities for all people to participate in, learn about, and understand the arts, the Center offers programs and events that strive to reflect the nation and its communities, and that are accessible and inclusive for all. From the Center's stages to classrooms and communities across the country, to online resources accessible nearly anywhere, the Center serves the burgeoning artist, the curious explorer, the student (of any age), the teacher and teaching artist-any person interested in arts learning and utilizing the arts for positive change.

As an essential component of the living memorial to President Kennedy, the Center's Education programs utilize the arts to embrace the ideals of service, justice, freedom, courage, and gratitude, and cultivate the Citizen Artists in all the people we serve. For more information, please visit kennedy-center.org/education/ .





