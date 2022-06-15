The Jewish Federation Of Greater Washington Celebrates Inaugural Capital Chai Awards

The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington has named their inaugural class of Capital Chai Award honorees: 18 Jewish young adults under 40 who are working to make the world a better place. These individuals represent the next generation of local leaders -thought leaders, innovators, creators, philanthropists, volunteers, activists, and more - who are making a difference in Greater Washington and beyond, guided by their Jewish values.

Capital Chai honorees were nominated by their peers for their commitment to tikkun olam (repairing the world) and making a positive impact on the world.

This year's honorees were selected from a field of more than 100 nominations:

· Emily Briton: Senior Vice President of Operations and COO for MedStar Washington Hospital Center

· Arie Dana: Chief of Staff to Congresswoman Michelle Steel

· Marissa Ditkowsky: Staff Attorney at Tzedek DC

· Drew Fidler: Director of the BBYO Center for Adolescent Wellness

· Steven Freidkin: CEO and Founder of Ntiva, Inc.

· Andrew Friedson: Montgomery County District 1 Councilmember

· Rachel Gildiner: CEO of Gather, Inc.

· Emily Goodstein: CEO of Greater Good Strategy

· Aaron Kaufman: Senior Manager of Legislative Affairs for The Jewish Federations of North America

· Aaron Keyak: Deputy Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism at the US Department of State

· Joseph Levin-Manning: Program Manager - Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for CareFirst

· Joshua Maxey: Executive Director of Bet Mishpachah

· Alan Paul: Associate Artistic Director of the Shakespeare Theatre Company

· Benjamin Rosenbaum: Vice President at Porter Government and Business Solutions

· Desmond Serrette: Strategic Campaigns Director at SEIU

· Danya Sherman: Founder, CEO, and Inventor of KnoNap

· Nick Wiseman: Co-Founder and CEO of Little Sesame

· Andrea Wolf: Founder and CEO of Uppermost Strategies

"This incredible group of leaders is shaping and reshaping our community," said Federation CEO, Gil Preuss. "They are addressing complex challenges to strengthen American society and the Jewish community by channeling their passions into action - from the artistic to the political to the technological and more - to make this world a better place. While they are part of our "Next Gen," the Capital Chai and their peers aren't just leaders of tomorrow; they are actively making a difference in our community today."

Federation will celebrate the accomplishments and achievements of these remarkable individuals at their annual meeting on June 16th.