Ted Delong Named Interim Managing Director of Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company has announced Ted DeLong as the Interim Managing Director, following the departure of Emika Abe. DeLong will work alongside Abe in June 2022 and hold the position until the new director is named, following a national search.

DeLong comes to Woolly after a decade at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival as General Manager and Associate Producer. At OSF, he led its contracting processes, capital facility planning and development, and oversaw a portfolio of operational departments.

DeLong is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois; and holds an MFA from Yale School of Drama, where he was the recipient of the Morris J. Kaplan Award for Theater Management. He has previously held positions at Yale Repertory Theatre, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, the Magic Theatre, the Berkshire Theatre Festival, Baltimore Center Stage, and AMS Planning & Research.

"I'm thrilled and deeply honored to have been entrusted to lead Woolly Mammoth alongside the brilliant Maria Manuela Goyanes for this interim period," says DeLong. "I'm looking forward to getting to know Woolly's artists, staff, board, and community and to handing off this company in better shape than ever to the next managing director."

"During this period of transition, I'm grateful to have Ted as a thought partner and co-leader," says Maria Manuela Goyanes, Artistic Director. "Ted's background is just what we need to help us continue Woolly's momentum after A Strange Loop's tremendous Tony Award win, advance our strategic objectives this summer, and launch our remarkable 2022-23 Season."

Woolly's board of directors has selected Tom O'Connor Consulting Group to lead the search to fill the role of Managing Director permanently.

ABOUT WOOLLY

Woolly Mammoth creates badass theatre that highlights the stunning, challenging, and tremendous complexity of our world. For over 40 years, Woolly has maintained a high standard of artistic rigor while simultaneously daring to take risks, innovate, and push beyond perceived boundaries. One of the few remaining theatres in the country to maintain a company of artists, Woolly serves an essential research and development role within the American theatre. Plays premiered here have gone on to productions at hundreds of theatres all over the world and have had lasting impacts on the field. Co-led by Artistic Director Maria Manuela Goyanes and Managing Director Emika Abe, Woolly is located in Washington, DC, equidistant from the Capitol and the White House. This unique location influences Woolly's investment in actively working towards an equitable, participatory, and creative democracy.

Woolly Mammoth stands upon occupied, unceded territory: the ancestral homeland of the Nacotchtank whose descendants belong to the Piscataway peoples. Furthermore, the foundation of this city, and most of the original buildings in Washington, DC, were funded by the sale of enslaved people of African descent and built by their hands.