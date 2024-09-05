News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

THE TAMING By Lauren Gunderson Comes to The Vault at Capital One Hall

Performances run September 12 & 13, 2024.

By: Sep. 05, 2024
THE TAMING By Lauren Gunderson Comes to The Vault at Capital One Hall Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Tweetering, pandashrews, and undying giddiness for James Madison-what else could you expect to find at a Miss America pageant? In this hilarious, raucous, all-female "power-play" inspired by Shakespeare's Shrew, contestant Katherine has political aspirations to match her beauty pageant ambitions. All she needs to revolutionize the American government is the help of one ultra-conservative senator's aide on the cusp of a career breakthrough, and one bleeding-heart liberal blogger who will do anything for her cause. Well, that and a semi-historically-accurate ether trip. Here's lookin' at you, America.

LATEST NEWS

THE TAMING By Lauren Gunderson Comes to The Vault at Capital One Hall
Cast and Creatives Set For Ford's Theatre Society's MISTER LINCOLN
Nominations Open For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards
Interview: Theatre Life with Danny Troob

In this two-night-only elevated stage reading of Lauren Gunderson's most politically ambitious play, you will ask yourself: is democracy doomed? Was that the plan from the beginning? And is there anything we can do to fix it?

Performances run September 12 & 13, 2024 at The Vault at Capital One Hall, Tysons Corner. Tickets are $25 for general admission.

Directed by Jessie Roberts and starring Lisa Hill-Corley, Barbara Gertzog, Alex Aspiazu and Caroline Kinney, this version of The Taming is louder, sexier and more hilarious than ever. Run time is approximately 90 minutes, with a 10-minute intermission.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos