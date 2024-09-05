THE TAMING By Lauren Gunderson Comes to The Vault at Capital One Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tweetering, pandashrews, and undying giddiness for James Madison-what else could you expect to find at a Miss America pageant? In this hilarious, raucous, all-female "power-play" inspired by Shakespeare's Shrew, contestant Katherine has political aspirations to match her beauty pageant ambitions. All she needs to revolutionize the American government is the help of one ultra-conservative senator's aide on the cusp of a career breakthrough, and one bleeding-heart liberal blogger who will do anything for her cause. Well, that and a semi-historically-accurate ether trip. Here's lookin' at you, America.

In this two-night-only elevated stage reading of Lauren Gunderson's most politically ambitious play, you will ask yourself: is democracy doomed? Was that the plan from the beginning? And is there anything we can do to fix it?

Performances run September 12 & 13, 2024 at The Vault at Capital One Hall, Tysons Corner. Tickets are $25 for general admission.

Directed by Jessie Roberts and starring Lisa Hill-Corley, Barbara Gertzog, Alex Aspiazu and Caroline Kinney, this version of The Taming is louder, sexier and more hilarious than ever. Run time is approximately 90 minutes, with a 10-minute intermission.

