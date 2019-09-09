THE ILLUSIONISTS â€“ MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, JERSEY BOYS On Sale At The National Theatre This Week

Tickets for The National Theatre's upcoming productions of THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS (December 3-8, 2019), Bartlett Sher's new Broadway revival of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF (December 10-15, 2019), and JERSEY BOYS (December 17, 2019 - January 5, 2020) will go on sale to the general public this Friday, September 13 at 10am.

At that time, tickets may be purchased at TheNationalDC.com, by calling 1-800-514-3849, or in person at The National Theatre Box Office (Monday-Friday from 12pm-6pm and two hours prior to every performance). The National Theatre is located at 1321 Pennsylvania Avenue NW in downtown Washington, D.C.

Subscription packages are currently available and may be purchased at TheNationalDC.com or by calling the Subscriber Hotline at 202-753-7650. Subscribers receive exclusive benefits including advance show notice, free ticket exchanges, and preferred seating.

THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS

DECEMBER 3-8, 2019

Ring in the holidays with the mind-blowing spectacular THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS, showcasing the jaw-dropping talents of the most incredible illusionists on earth. THE ILLUSIONISTS has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever seen on stage. This nonstop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions. Recommended for ages 6 and up.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

DECEMBER 10-15, 2019

Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific, The King and I, and 2017 Tony-winning Best Play Oslo, bring a fresh and authentic vision to beloved theatrical masterpiece FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, from Tony winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick. The original production won ten Tony Awards, including a special Tony for becoming the longest-running Broadway musical of all time. You'll be there when the sun rises on this new production, with stunning movement and dance from acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins. A wonderful cast and lavish orchestra tell this heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family. Featuring the Broadway classics "Tradition," "If I Were a Rich Man," "Sunrise, Sunset," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," and "To Life," FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will introduce a new generation to this uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life! Recommended for ages 8 and up.

JERSEY BOYS

DECEMBER 17, 2019 - JANUARY 5, 2020

JERSEY BOYS is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story - a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What A Night," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and "Working My Way Back To You." JERSEY BOYS is the winner of the 2006 Best Musical Tony Award and the 2006 Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album, with direction by two-time Tony Award-winner Des McAnuff and a book by Academy Award-winner Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe, and choreography by Sergio Trujillo. Recommended for ages 12 and up.

As previously announced, the 2019-2020 Broadway at the National season is also set to include: Mike Birbiglia'S THE NEW ONE (September 24-29, 2019), Jimmy Buffett'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (October 8-13, 2019), RENT 20TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR (November 12-17, 2019), THE KING'S SPEECH (February 11-16, 2020), BANDSTAND (March 3-8, 2020), STING STARRING IN THE LAST SHIP (March 27 - April 5, 2020), Roald Dahl'S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (April 7-26, 2020), BLUE MAN GROUP (May 8-17, 2020), and SUMMER: THE Donna Summer MUSICAL (July 22 - August 2, 2020). Tickets for the first three productions are currently on sale; single tickets for remaining productions will go on sale at a later date.

Special performances will include MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000 LIVE: THE GREAT CHEESY MOVIE CIRCUS TOUR (October 18-19, 2019), Mandy Patinkin IN CONCERT: DIARIES (November 29, 2019), and THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY (January 31 - February 1, 2020). Tickets for these special performances are currently on sale.

The National Theatre is located at 1321 Pennsylvania Avenue NW in downtown Washington, D.C. Nearby metro stops include Metro Center and Federal Triangle. For parking information, please visit TheNationalDC.com/Directions-Parking.

