Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE FREEWHEELIN' INSURGENTS to Premiere as Part of Arena Stage's ARENA RIFFS

The 23-minute music piece, filmed entirely in black and white, follows the story of a theatre crew assembling to rehearse in DC's legendary Rock Creek Park.

Mar. 23, 2021  
THE FREEWHEELIN' INSURGENTS to Premiere as Part of Arena Stage's ARENA RIFFS

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater has announced the second installment in the Arena Riffs series on March 31 at 7 p.m. The Freewheelin' Insurgents is a pandemic-era hip-hop musical written, directed and performed by award-winning playwright, director and actor Psalmayene 'Psalm' 24 (Arena's The 51st State, May 22, 2020).

The 23-minute music piece, filmed entirely in black and white, follows the story of a theatre crew assembling to rehearse in DC's legendary Rock Creek Park. Serving as a love letter to the Black Lives Matter movement and an elegy for theater, this musical piece examines the grief and void the pandemic, combined with the nationwide reckoning on racial injustice, has created for theater artists and audiences.

The story unfolds through hip-hop and movement and explores issues of violent versus nonviolent protest, love and mental health during this unprecedented moment in history.

"It was glorious collaborating with some of my favorite artists to bring The Freewheelin' Insurgents to life. This dream project is a distillation of enormous love - love for the Black community and love for theater. I can't wait to share this pandemic-era hip-hop musical with Arena Stage's audience," states Psalmayene 24.

The cast and creative team include Othello Banaci, Ivan Basauri, Casey Danielson, Louis Davis, Michael Donnay, Shannon Dorsey, Bria Granville, Camila Franco Ribeiro Gomide, Nick "tha 1da" Hernandez, Jeremy Hunter, Gary L. Perkins, Psalmayene 'Psalm' 24, Danielle Preston, Gabby Sturgeon, Tony Thomas, Aaron Tucker and Justin Weaks.

Arena Riffs is free and open to the public to watch, but reservations are encouraged by visiting here. Each original musical will be available to stream at arenastage.org.


Arena Riffs are self-produced, self-contained finished pieces presented by Arena Stage. Arena Riffs will conclude on April 14 at 7 p.m. with a new music piece, A More Perfect Union, written by award-winning composer Rona Siddiqui (Salaam Medina: Tales of a Halfgan, One Good Day).


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Aaron Lazar
Aaron Lazar
Syndee Winters
Syndee Winters
Taylor Louderman
Taylor Louderman

Related Articles View More Washington, DC Stories
VRTC Performs Eugene ONeills ANNE CHRISTIE Photo

VRTC Performs Eugene O'Neill's ANNE CHRISTIE

Carla Hall and Sheila C. Johnson Sign On As Ambassadors For New Musical GRACE Photo

Carla Hall and Sheila C. Johnson Sign On As Ambassadors For New Musical GRACE

CulturalDC and Theater In Quarantine Partner to Present Screenings for Window Projection S Photo

CulturalDC and Theater In Quarantine Partner to Present Screenings for Window Projection Series

New Play OBJECT RELATIONS to Have Live-Streamed Reading Benefiting the McClendon Center Photo

New Play OBJECT RELATIONS to Have Live-Streamed Reading Benefiting the McClendon Center


More Hot Stories For You

  • Introducing BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
  • 9 Wayne Brady Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • VIDEO: Check Out a Sneak Peek from the Second Episode of ISAAC@CAFECARLYLE with Special Guest Jackie Hoffman!