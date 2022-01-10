Synetic Theater to Present THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS

SYNETIC THEATER has announced the world premiere production of Vato Tsikurishvili's THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS, with choreography by Maryam Najafzada and compositions by resident composer Konstantine Lortkipanidze*. The piece was originally scheduled in the 2019/20 season and was rescheduled to 2022. THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS will play a limited engagement at Synetic Theater (1800 South Bell Street, Arlington, VA). Previews begin Friday, February 18, 2022 and continue through Sunday, March 13. Opening Night is Monday, February 21 (7 p.m.). Tickets are $25-$60 and are available at https://synetictheater.org/event_pages/the-servant-of-two-masters/. Critics are invited beginning Sunday, February 20, and any subsequent performance.

Mistaken identities, wily servants, and madcap antics abound in this laugh-a-minute tale of the ultimate trickster. Helmed by Vato Tsikurishvili and the Helen Hayes Award-nominated team from the 2019 hit Cyrano de Bergerac, The Servant of Two Masters is a raucous adaptation of Carlo Goldoni's classic farce.

"We are thrilled to finally bring our production of The Servant of Two Masters to the stage. Originally scheduled as part of Synetic's 2019-2020 season, this hilarious farce is a surefire way to warm you right up this winter." - Vato Tsikurishvili, director.

The production stars Delbis Cardona, Philip Fletcher*, Pablo Guillen, Irene Hamilton*, Maryam Najafzada*, Nutsa Tediashvili*, Jacob Thompson, and Vato Tsikurishvili*.

The production features scenic design by Phil Charlwood, costume design by Aleksandr Shiriaev, and lighting design by Brian Allard. Yaritza Pacheco is the sound designer, Emily Carbone is the props designer and Natalie Wagner is the stage manager. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS plays the following regular schedule through Sunday, March 13:

Thursdays at 8 p.m.

Fridays at 8 p.m.

Saturdays at 8 p.m.

Sundays at 2 p.m.

Performance schedule may vary. Opening Night, Monday February 21, 2022 at 7pm by Invitation Only

Tickets are $25-$60 (special $10 for the first preview on Friday, February 18, 2022) and available at https://synetictheater.org/event_pages/the-servant-of-two-masters/ or in-person at the box office (located in the underground Crystal City Shops - 1800 S. Bell St. Arlington, VA 22202 - ONLY open an hour before showtime), or via phone at: (703) 824-8060 x117 (4pm-6pm Tuesday through Friday).

Running Time: approximately 90 minutes

Website: synetictheater.org/event_pages/the-servant-of-two-masters/