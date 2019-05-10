Synetic Announces 2019/20 Season

Synetic Theater announces their 19th Season, beginning with a remount of the popular, water-filled adaptation of The Tempest September 25 through October 20, 2019.

A new family-friendly fairytale The Snow Queen arrives just in time for the Holidays with performances December 3 through December 29, 2019. In early 2020, Paata Tsikurishvili will apply Synetic's signature gothic aesthetic to a new movement-driven adaptation of Phantom of the Opera running February 5 through March 1, 2020.

Next Spring brings a new adaptation of the Spanish Golden Age drama, "La Vida es Sueno" in Life is a Dream from company member Elena Velasco playing April 22 through May 17, 2020. The season will conclude next Summer with a TBA comedy from director Vato Tsikurishvili running June 17 through July 12, 2020.

The 2019/20 Season

The Tempest

A Splashy Remount of a Synetic Smash

Sept 25 - Oct 20, 2019

Synetic's legendary, cinematic adaptation of Shakespeare's The Tempest returns - with the famed water-filled stage and visual poetry that made the original production an unforgettable sensation when it premiered in 2013.

When the magical and powerful Prospero creates a sea storm, he gets more than he bargained for as romantic drama, deception, and quests for vengeance emerge from the depths. Spirits, monsters, witches, drunken fools, and lithe lovers contort and cavort with passion and bravado in one of Shakespeare's most high-stakes and irreverent comedies.

Snow Queen

America's New Favorite Princess

Dec 3 - Dec 29, 2020

Just in time for the holidays, Synetic presents a whimsical, family-friendly adaptation of Hans Christian Anderson's beloved fairy tale, The Snow Queen. Join Gerda, a little girl with gumption, a magic mirror, and a quest to save her best friend, as she sets out on a life-changing journey that takes her over mountains and across distant lands to the Snow Kingdom. Once there, she harnesses her inner-strength and wit to defeat the coldest threat of all.

Directed by Ryan Sellers and adapted by Emily Whitworth, Synetic Theater's striking visuals and movement-driven storytelling will make this stunning adventure a compelling holiday entertainment option for the whole family.

Phantom of the Opera

The Tsikurishvilis' Take on a Gothic Classic

Feb 5 - March 1, 2020

Paata Tsikurishvili applies Synetic's signature gothic storytelling to one of the most famous supernatural novels of all time with a physical adaptation of Gaston Leroux's The Phantom of the Opera.

Deep underneath the Paris Opera House, a deformed and bitter musician develops an obsession with a new singer named Christine. Known only as the Phantom, he terrorizes the opera house and manipulates Christine, tutoring her and demanding she be cast in more prominent roles. Stunningly virtuosic and eerie, Synetic's adaptation of The Phantom of the Opera will examine the tragedy, heroism, horror, and beauty in this classic French tale.

Life is a Dream

An Adventure from Spain's Golden Age

April 22 - May 17, 2020

In Spring 2020, Synetic will present a new adaptation of the Spanish Golden Age drama, La Vida es Sueno from company member Elena Velasco.

Prince Segismundo has been imprisoned in a tower by his father, the King, who believes the prophecy that says his son will kill him. When the King tests Segismundo by releasing him for one day, chance-meetings, old betrayals and family drama intercede to challenge ideas of free-will, fate and honor.

TBA Comedy from Vato Tsikurishvili

A Comedy Worth Waiting For

June 17 - July 12, 2020

Fresh off his directorial debut with our early-2019 hit romantic comedy, Cyrano de Bergerac, Vato Tsikurishvili will direct another hilarious, slap-stick, acrobatic production to be announced at a later date.

About Synetic Theater

Founded in 2001 by the husband and wife team of Paata and Irina Tsikurishvili, Synetic Theater is a center for American Physical Theater, fusing dynamic art forms-such as text, drama, movement, acrobatics, dance, and original music. Synetic has received a total of 134 Helen Hayes Award nominations and 32 Awards, including for directing, choreography, acting, costume design, and best production.

Address: 1800 S. Bell St., Arlington, VA 22202

Metro: Crystal City (Blue / Yellow Lines)

Parking: Free after 4pm on weekdays, Free all day on weekends.

Box Office: 866.811.4111 or www.synetictheater.org

Photo Credit: Johnny Shryock





