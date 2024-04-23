MEXODUS Opens at Mosaic Theater Company Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mosaic Theater Company will present the world premiere of the new musical Mexodus, a co-production with Baltimore Center Stage, about the Underground Railroad that went South into Mexico. Written and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, Mexodus is a live-looped musical that is composed in real time–a truly groundbreaking theatrical experience. Directed by David Mendizábal, performances run May 16-June 15, 2024. The press opening for Mexodus is scheduled for Saturday, May 18, at 8PM. Members of the media are invited to attend this performance, or any performance thereafter.

"Brian and Nygel have taken this little-known piece of history and created a heart-thrilling story of Black and Brown bodies standing together against oppression," said Reginald L. Douglas, Artistic Director of Mosaic Theater. "It is a very American story that reflects on how history has made us who we are. Audiences will be especially awed by the on-stage talents of Brian and Nygel, who–through the art of live-looping– literally create the score on stage each night."

Performances of Mexodus are part of Mosaic’s 2023-2024 Catalyst New Play Festival—Reflections on Home: A Celebration of Immigrant Voices. Running from June 8-June 15,Reflections on Home offers audiences global perspectives on what it means to be an American today and deepens Mosaic’s commitment to building cross-cultural connection through theater.

Additionally, Mexodus Reflection Series events include a post-show discussion between director David Mendizábal and GALA Hispanic Theater Company Founder & Executive Director Rebecca Medrano on May 18 and a talkback with the cast on June 2. The Reflection Series provides deep engagement with the themes of our plays through city-wide partnerships.

Talkbacks with the artists will also follow Mosaic’s unique Intergenerational Matinees on Wednesday May 29 and Thursday May 23 and May 30 at 11AM. Intergenerational Matinees bring students and seniors together for meaningful discussion after sharing a theater experience together.