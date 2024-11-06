Spotlight: MANDY GONZALEZ at Hylton Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Saturday, November 9 at 8 p.m, join Mandy Gonzalez, whose voice “has a potency even the most revered divas would envy” (City Pulse), for an evening of Broadway songs, film scores, and music from her debut album, Fearless. Gonzalez starred on Broadway in Hamilton as Angelica Schuyler, in Wicked as Elphaba, as Nina Rosario in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights and is currently guest starring as Norma Desmond in select performances of Sunset Blvd.

Miranda has called Gonzalez, “one of the greatest singers on earth.” After learning about the social movement #FearlessSquad, started by Gonzalez to empower and positively support others to fulfill their dreams, Miranda wrote her the song, “Fearless.” The song tells the story of how her parents met through serving our country during the Vietnam War

and how their courage has motivated her as the proud daughter of a Veteran. With her irresistible positivity and powerhouse vocals, Gonzalez’s debut at the Hylton Center will also honor the Veterans in our community and spark encouragement for anyone in need of inspiration. The Osbourn Park High School Madrigal Singers, conducted by Dominick Izzo, will join Gonzalez for a special guest appearance.



George Mason University’s is a proud sponsor of this performance, providing free

tickets for Veterans and Servicemembers. Sponsored in part by NOVEC



Captioning Services at Mandy Gonzalez in Concert on November 9 at 8 p.m. are

made possible through the generous support of Didlake, Mason Arts 2024–25 Season

Accessibility Sponsor.



This performance is appropriate for all ages.



