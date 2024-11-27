Special Offer: LEOPOLDSTADT at Shakespeare Theatre Company

Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards
A Jewish family grows and struggles over the course of nearly 60 years, beginning with their initial assimilation into Viennese culture, negotiating the outbreak of two World Wars through to the aftermath of the Holocaust. Traversing decades of joy and strife, the family strives to maintain their delicate bonds of shared history.

Directed by celebrated playwright/director Carey Perloff, in a new arrangement she crafted with Stoppard, the Tony and Olivier Award-winning play Leopoldstadt offers “an intensely personal family drama” (Variety) for the holiday season. 

Offer for 20% off tickets with code FAMILY20.




