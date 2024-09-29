Special Offer: COMEDY OF ERRORS at Klein Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Confusions collide in this hilariously illogical comedy. Lookalikes Alex Brightman (School of Rock on Broadway) and David Fynn (School of Rock on the West End) come together as Dromio and Dromio (respectively) to add a splash of rock ‘n’ roll to Shakespeare’s most deliriously funny play. Artistic Director Simon Godwin (Much Ado about Nothing, Macbeth) directs this raucous reflection of families lost and found, topsy turvy love, and the utterly human desire to belong.

Enter LAUGHS20 in the online promo code box to save 20% off regular prices. Visit ShakespeareTheatre.org or call the Box Office at 202.547.1122 for details.

