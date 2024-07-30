Shenandoah Conservatory Unveils Season of Music, Theatre, and Dance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Shenandoah Conservatory of Shenandoah University has announced its highly anticipated season of music, theatre and dance. The Conservatory Performs 2024-25 season features hundreds of performances, showcasing the faculty and student talent of Virginia's oldest arts school, as well as esteemed guest artists of international acclaim. With such an exciting and diverse range of performances, this season promises to be a celebration of innovation and artistic excellence.

The Performing Arts Live series, a highlight of the season, will bring an array of incredible artists to the stage. The season kicks off with a performance by Sierra Hull, the virtuosic bluegrass mandolinist and singer; and also features the soul-stirring vocal ensemble Sweet Honey in the Rock; the electrifying Japanese drumming group San Jose Taiko; and the sensational Broadway star Jessica Vosk. Each performance promises to be unforgettable.

The World of the Piano series welcomes a lineup of exceptional piano performances. Duo performances by Alexander Bernstein '16 (Artist Diploma) and Marika Bournaki, as well as Angela Cheng and Alvin Chow, will showcase the unique synergy between these talented artists. Solo performances by Illia Ovcharenko and Imogen Cooper will further demonstrate expressive power of the piano. Audiences can expect an extraordinary exploration of the piano's limitless possibilities.

The Shenandoah New Music series is dedicated to showcasing the most innovative and cutting-edge contemporary compositions. This year's series will feature performances by the Chromic Duo, a dynamic duo specializing in electroacoustic music, and the Akropolis Reed Quintet, renowned for their groundbreaking interpretations of contemporary chamber works. These performances will push the boundaries of traditional music and immerse audiences in a world of sonic exploration.

In addition to the incredible guest artist series, the upcoming season showcases the brilliance of the conservatory's renowned faculty and talented students.

Highlights of the musical theatre season include spectacular productions of "Legally Blonde The Musical," the university and regional premiere of "Waitress," and "Monty Python's Spamalot" featuring faculty and guest directors and choreographers from the original Broadway productions. Audiences can expect dazzling experiences as the conservatory's talented students bring these beloved musicals to life.

Theatre enthusiasts will be enthralled by the performances of "Antigone," directed by the newest member of the conservatory's acting faculty, Aubrey Deeker, Checkov's "The Seagull," which features vocal enhancements by the Conservatory Choir, and "Everybody," a humorous and contemporary spin on the 15th-century morality play "Everyman."

Music lovers can look forward to a season filled with enchanting performances by the Symphony Orchestra, Wind Ensemble and choral ensembles. These talented ensembles will bring both classical and contemporary repertoire to the stage, offering audiences a diverse and immersive musical experience. Jazz and commercial music ensembles will delight audiences with their renditions of jazz standards, arrangements of rock hits, and captivating Latin grooves. Highlights of the jazz season include a guest artist performance by the Gabriel Alegría Afro Peruvian Jazz Sextet. In anticipation of their debut in London's New Year's Day Parade, the SU Marching Band and Studio Big Band will come together for an electrifying concert at the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Events Center celebrating the iconic sounds of the British Invasion. Now in its third year, the CONTEMPO Ensemble will energize audiences with two performances featuring multiple genres, including pop, rock, indie, rhythm and blues, soul, and alternative, along with original compositions by ensemble members.

Dance fans will find a diverse array of styles and genres - from traditional to contemporary - featured on each program. Highlights of the dance season include original works by conservatory faculty and guest artists, plus a special collaboration in the spring with the conservatory's Percussion Ensemble.

The opera season brings a staged concert performance of Handel's "Acis and Galatea," following a highly anticipated European tour of Shenandoah's opera, choral and orchestra students. This unique collaboration, as well as a main stage production of the beloved "Falstaff," promises to transport audiences into a world of musical beauty.

As always, the season also includes a lineup of free recitals showcasing conservatory faculty as well as their friends and colleagues from across the globe.

To culminate the season, Shenandoah Conservatory will again turn over the programming and facilities to its students for a week of unbridled exploration, collaboration and creativity. Students work across disciplines on self-directed, time-limited projects fueled by their own passion, drive and curiosity resulting in the daylong ShenCoLAB Festival of Arts, Ideas and Exploration. Audiences can expect to be inspired and challenged by this vibrant celebration of artistic expression!

Tickets for all performances are available for purchase. For more information and to stay updated on the latest news and events, please visit the Shenandoah Conservatory website at conservatoryperforms.org.

Comments