Semifinalist Chosen For NextGen National Collegiate Vocal Competition

The American Pops Orchestra (APO) presents the semi-final round of its 6th Annual NextGen National Competition: Finding the Voices of Tomorrow.

Out of hundreds of auditions coming from 103 colleges and 34 different states, 30 talented college students were chosen to compete in the semifinals! The competition will be streamed on November 19th from 8-9 p.m. ET, register by visiting theamericanpops.org.

Our impressive line-up of judges will select 10 finalists to advance. The judges are: Broadway actress Ali Ewoldt, director and Broadway actress Mary Michael Patterson, Broadway and TV actor Nic Rouleau and Grammy and Emmy Award Winning Baritone Reginald Smith, Jr.

The fifth judge is the virtual audience! Register to stream the competition and vote on theamericanpops.org. A voting link will be sent out on November 19th for viewers to vote for their favorite singer.

Viewing is free, however a donation of $25 is suggested to help us fund this all expense paid competition. NextGen National provides students across North America a chance to win thousands in cash, a free trip to New York City and multiple paid performance opportunities!

The finalists will be announced on Monday, November 21st.

Founded in 2015 by Maestro Luke Frazier, The American Pops Orchestra (APO) is dedicated to bringing American popular music to diverse new audiences in dynamic ways.

APO's mission is to build community through the preservation, promotion and reimagination of American popular music. Through live and virtual performances, educational initiatives, and collaborations APO makes the highest quality art accessible to the broadest audiences.