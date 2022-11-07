Semifinalist Chosen For NextGen National Collegiate Vocal Competition
Viewers can vote for their favorite singers on November 19th!
The American Pops Orchestra (APO) presents the semi-final round of its 6th Annual NextGen National Competition: Finding the Voices of Tomorrow.
Out of hundreds of auditions coming from 103 colleges and 34 different states, 30 talented college students were chosen to compete in the semifinals! The competition will be streamed on November 19th from 8-9 p.m. ET, register by visiting theamericanpops.org.
Our impressive line-up of judges will select 10 finalists to advance. The judges are: Broadway actress Ali Ewoldt, director and Broadway actress Mary Michael Patterson, Broadway and TV actor Nic Rouleau and Grammy and Emmy Award Winning Baritone Reginald Smith, Jr.
The fifth judge is the virtual audience! Register to stream the competition and vote on theamericanpops.org. A voting link will be sent out on November 19th for viewers to vote for their favorite singer.
Viewing is free, however a donation of $25 is suggested to help us fund this all expense paid competition. NextGen National provides students across North America a chance to win thousands in cash, a free trip to New York City and multiple paid performance opportunities!
The finalists will be announced on Monday, November 21st.
Founded in 2015 by Maestro Luke Frazier, The American Pops Orchestra (APO) is dedicated to bringing American popular music to diverse new audiences in dynamic ways.
APO's mission is to build community through the preservation, promotion and reimagination of American popular music. Through live and virtual performances, educational initiatives, and collaborations APO makes the highest quality art accessible to the broadest audiences.
November 7, 2022
The King Center for the Performing Arts, ASM Global and AEG Presents are proud to announce and welcome Leonid & Friends – Performing The Music of Chicago, LIVE at the King Center for the Performing Arts in Melbourne on Wednesday, April 26 at 8 PM.
Story District Celebrates The Season With True Seasonal Stories
November 7, 2022
Story District will celebrate the holiday season on December 17, 2022, with It's a Wonderful Life featuring seasonal stories told live at Union Stage.
Washington Ballet's Nutcracker to Return to THEARC & Warner Theatre for 37 Performances
November 7, 2022
The Washington Ballet's production of The Nutcracker will return with performances at THEARC, November 12–13, and the Warner Theatre, November 25–December 30. In addition to 37 scheduled performances, signature events include The Nutcracker Tea Party (December 4), Military Appreciation Night (December 7) and Family Day (December 11).
Alicia Louzoun-Heisler to Recieve Theater J's 2022 Patty Abramson Jewish Play Prize
November 7, 2022
Theater J has announced the winner of the 2022 Patty Abramson Jewish Play Prize: Alicia Louzoun-Heisler with her play Bashert. The Theater J Patty Abramson Jewish Play Prize awards $3,000 and a stage reading to a promising emerging woman playwright.
Itamar Moses to Receive Theater J's Trish Vradenburg New Jewish Play Prize at November Benefit
November 4, 2022
Theater J has announced the winner of the 2022 Theater J Trish Vradenburg New Jewish Play Prize: Itamar Moses with his play The Ally. This is the third year Theater J is awarding the prize, which recognizes a new play that celebrates, explores, and/or struggles with the complexities and nuances of the Jewish experience.