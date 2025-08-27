SO LATE INTO THE NIGHT to Have Fall Residency at Rorschach Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On the verge of creating her masterpiece Frankenstein, Mary Shelley joins friends and lovers in an occult ritual. Seeking both inspiration and immortality, they glimpse the future—and discover The Shelleys, a 2025 rock band from Ohio chasing the same desires. What follows is an unforgettable rock séance written and composed by Shawn Northrip (TITUS X, LUNCH) and directed by Jenny McConnell Frederick (NEVERWHERE, ANGEL NUMBER NINE). Commissioned by Rorschach in 2023, SO LATE INTO THE NIGHT immerses audiences in the laudanum-soaked, free-love world of the Romantics on their darkly funny, deeply human quest for forever.

SO LATE INTO THE NIGHT is directed by Co-Artistic Director Jenny McConnell Frederick and Music Directed by Nathan Nichipor. It features performers Adian Chapman, Sydney Dionne, Paul Pelletier Jr, Isabelle Jennings Pickering, Maxwell Ross, Jason Zuckerman, Billy Bob Bonson (Bass), Veronica Bundy (Guitar), Dani Ray (Drums), and Lydia Gifford (Lead Vocals) with Understudies Darren Badley, John Elmendorf, Aja Goode, Emily Kile, and Sam Slottow.

The design and production team includes August Henney as Set Designer, Sydney Moore as Costume Designer, Dean Leong as Lighting Designer, Brandon Cook as Sound Designer, and Mason Dennis as Props Designer.

ABOUT THE VENUE

Known for their dynamic activations across the city, Rorschach is thrilled to launch a fall residency at The Stacks in Buzzard Point. This unique neighborhood is set at the confluence of the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers, just south of Audi Field. Rorschach's SO LATE INTO THE NIGHT will activate a distinctive high-ceilinged corner retail space in this vibrant new neighborhood, developed by Akridge and National Real Estate Development. Before performances, audiences can stroll along the river, enjoy pre-show drinks at The Point or Hen Quarter and explore The Stacks' expansive outdoor spaces.