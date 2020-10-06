Rorschach Theatre Announces DISTANCE FREQUENCIES

Tickets can be purchased as a part of a complete package (all seven chapters + the summer show) or in three installments throughout the year.

After two decades of innovative and imaginative uses of space, Rorschach Theatre blows past the theatre walls and presents a season-long immersive experience that will send audiences into carefully curated corners of the Nation's capital and beyond. Rorschach has leveraged the unprecedented circumstances of the 20-21 Season to bring participants an unprecedented theatrical experience.

The season kicks off in October with the first chapter of DISTANCE FREQUENCES, a season-long narrative that sends audiences around the DC-area to experience the unfolding story in monthly installments. In spring, the MAGIC IN ROUGH SPACES new play lab will return after a nationwide search for the best new works in American magical realism. In Summer 2021, DISTANCE FREQUENCIES will culminate with a live in-person event in an outdoor venue. Finally, the season will close with the annual KLECKSOGRAPHY project, creating brand new pieces and connecting the future of theatre with the leadership of today.

A lost letter reveals a hidden alliance. A familiar fragrance revives ancient memories. What unseen history does each corner of a city hold? How far away do you have to be to get to now? If you stand in just the right spot and listen closely, you can hear the past... and maybe even the future.

DISTANCE FREQUENCIES harnesses the power of the built and the natural world to create a visceral piece of immersive storytelling. Each month participants will receive a map and instructions to travel to a new curated location in the DC area. Along with the map, they'll receive a box of artifacts to bring with them. They may go any time, alone or with quarantine-mates of their choice. Whenever they arrive, they'll open their box and explore the story elements inside--letters, music, souvenirs, or photos. From October through April, each box reveals a new location and a new chapter in the ongoing story.

The experience culminates in a full production of a site-specific show in July with outdoor, distanced (or whatever the world requires) performances.

The artistic team for DISTANCE FREQUENCIES include Co-Artistic Directors Jenny McConnell Frederick and Randy Baker, in addition to Company Members, set and costume designer Debra Kim Sivigny; multimedia designer Kylos Brannon; and playwright Jonelle Walker, as well as playwright Doug Robinson. More participating artists will be announced throughout the season.

Tickets can be purchased as a part of a complete package (all seven chapters + the summer show) or in three installments throughout the year. Audience can join the adventure at any time. Enjoy them monthly or binge them all at once in the spring!

Safety Considerations: All curated locations will be selected to intentionally avoid crowds. Participants will be required to wear masks on their expeditions and remain socially distanced from anyone they encounter. Participants who prefer not to leave their homes at this time will receive an adapted version of the instructions which can be executed from home

