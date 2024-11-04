Review: THE OTHER AMERICANS at Arena Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An obvious labor of love by all concerned, actor and writer John Leguizamo’s The Other Americans is an extremely well-written and highly ambitious play that delineates the tragedy of a man’s fatal flaws ripping apart his family at the seams. What begins as a seemingly quasi-amusing and highly observant portrayal of days in the life of an upward climbing mobile family, gradually transitions into an attack on cutthroat capitalism and greed. The play becomes a blistering exposé of the toxicity of unbridled machismo and arrogance, and a withering critique of the hatred and hurt that irreparably damages everyone involved in a system where fellow human beings are viewed as “the other”.

Director Ruben Santiago-Hudson keeps this exceptional cast of professionals moving on the large Fichandler Stage (of the Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater) in this World Premiere production. The raw intimacy of this well-written play about a Columbian American’s family’s (that has moved from Jackson Heights, New York to Forest Hills, New York in 1998 in the race for upward mobility) struggles amidst prejudice is palpable. The father’s obsessive quest for money and entrepreneurial success ---even in the midst of his own son’s past assault by his partner’s bigoted son-- becomes a haunting and horrific theme.

John Leguizamo is brilliant and electric in a role that conveys the deep recesses of mind and motivations of a man who cannot escape the never -ending cycle of the “sins of the fathers” being passed on from generation to generation. Mr. Leguizamo’s acting in the role of the family patriarch Nelson was conveyed with penetrating acuity-- as I witnessed a competitive man worn down by a wall of defenses used to “get ahead”, no matter what the cost in a world that views him as “the other American.” (Mr. Leguizamo’s character often reminded me of the driven character of Walter Lee Younger from the play A Raisin in the Sun but, in this play, the character has more humor and a bleaker future ---).

Mr. Leguizamo’s portrayal is rich with humor, texture, and total command of the stage. Mr. Leguizamo’s past diverse experience onstage, on film and on television shows in his very astute acting choices. Hearty doses of earthy humor and biting sarcasm in his earlier scenes soon give way to a complex portrayal of a man in dire need of understanding of his own pain and of his family’s emotional needs. Mr. Leguizamo’s character ignores the pain of his own family at his own peril, and it proves to be a fatal flaw.

Luna Lauren Velez as Patti is marvelous in the role of Patti (the wife of Leguizamo’s Nelson). The role is demanding and full of nuance ---and Ms. Velez is an actress who artfully combines the character’s forbearance with zesty humor and intuitive intelligence. Ms. Velez’ maternal love and warmth towards her emotionally scarred son are particularly well conveyed.

Bradley James Tejeda as Eddie (the prospective son-in -law of Leguizamo’s Nelson) is well-portrayed as is Rebecca Jimenez as Toni (the daughter of Leguizamo’s Nelson). Ms. Jimenez has excellent comedic timing in the lighter moments of the play.

As the troubled son, Nicky, who is a victim of violence and hatred but who struggles on with tentative plans for the future, --Trey Santiago-Hudson is exceptional. Mr. Santiago-Hudson is sensitive, incisive, and somewhat callow in a role that requires a large panoply of emotional recall.

Rosa Arredondo as Norma (sister to Leguizamo’s Nelson) portrays the successful sibling-- whose financial choices were more steadfast and less impulsive --with a nice mixture of a responsible demeanor and familial understanding.

Sarah Nina Hayon as Veronica is natural in her role with refreshing earthiness and disarming straightforwardness.

The tone of the play swiftly and subtly transitions into a more pessimistic and doom-laden second act and the sheer unexpectedness of the play’s writing took me by surprise. I could hear a pin drop throughout the second act as Mr. Leguizamo’s writing was so unerringly natural and dramatically believable. The themes of prejudice, class-consciousness and personal responsibility/accountability were all synergized well with the authenticity of family life of this Columbian American family.

I do think that this play would be even more effectively presented in a smaller proscenium theater ---though the themes are universal, the raw intimacy and dramatic reciprocity of the family that is portrayed would benefit from a smaller stage and audience space. The production would have to sacrifice some of the more sensationally tantalizing effects that are afforded us by the technical and logistical capabilities of the Fichandler Stage at Arena Stage.

These technical and logistical capabilities are employed via the absolutely top-notch/exceptional set design by Arnulfo Maldonado. Windows are raised to the uppermost heights and lowered again at the beginning and end of the play, a complete living area with kitchen, living room and desk are all in view, a bedroom seems to suddenly appear from the corner of the stage, and a stunning scenic surprise --that is too amazing to reveal in this review-- is a marvel to amaze the eyes.

Original music by Ricky Gonzalez and sound design by Justin Ellington must be cited --as the music, from joyous to sad, -- adds much dimension to the play.

Lighting design by Jen Schriever is evocative and costume design by Kara Harmon is appropriate for all the myriad moods of the play.

I often thought of such plays as Death of a Salesman (in regard to the crushing cost of the climb to success) and August: Osage County (in regard to the theme of prejudice and family secrets). This is a compliment to the exceptional writing by Mr. Leguizamo.

This powerful play deserves to be developed and seen in many different theaters and venues; the future bodes well for this perceptive and timely play. Kudos to the Arena Stage for presenting this World Premiere. John Leguizamo has written a truly tragic and human play about the devastating consequences of what it means to be The Other Americans.

Running Time: Two hours and 25 minutes with a 15-minute intermission

The Other Americans runs through November 24, 2024, at Arena Stage which is located at 1101 6th Street, SW, Washington, DC, 20024.

Photo credit: John Leguizamo in the World Premiere Arena Stage production The Other Americans. Photo by T. Charles Erickson Photography.

Comments