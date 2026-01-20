Review: STOMP at National Theatre

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Even the casual theatregoer may have heard about “Stomp” in the cultural consciousness, as this resilient show has been making a junkyard noise for, oh, 34 years now. Imagine a continuous show that parallels the introduction of the internet. And here it is, amplification usage aside, as low-tech as a show can get. “Stomp” was created by Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas in the United Kingdom in 1991 and premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. That year it also premiered in New York and won Obie and Drama Desk awards. And though this is my first viewing, I have been informed and reassured that, aside from some dance movement, the basic tenets of the show have minimally changed over the course of its life.

And why put a discordant note into a winning formula? And there are no notes, at least not in the formal sense. Only, whacks, chops, slaps, hits, smacks, slams, thuds, claps, cracks, strokes and swipes. No, this show explores the many fascinating ways in which sound can be made by everyday items and even throwaway debris. Hence the urban, castaway feel of the show--a touch of “Rent” and a splash of street theatre. And a lot of sounds to groove to.

We usually think of percussion (simply, sounds made by a collision of 2 things) as an add-on to a musical piece, but Stomp in effect lets the percussion section tell the tale. Stomp uses everyday sounds and shows them to the audience in fresh ways. And thus we can hear the story of the broom sweeping, the bins clanging, and the drains gurgling, the blend of several sounds together.

The show begins in an unassuming manner—as the curtain rises, we see featured performer Micah Cowher ambling across the stage, then pick up a broom and start cleaning. With each sweep of his broom, Micah connects with the audience on a profound level, using stomping and body drumming to ignite a spark of joy and excitement. His talent in body rhythm—making different sounds percussing on his body—is unparalleled, and was a highlight of the show. Other cast members come on to the broom sweep sequence, leading to a dozen more independent stomp scenes. After each one, there is a certain “What will come next?” vibe, a sort of can you top this?

Though wordless, it is at times endearing. Micah Cowher, using a wry look, invites the audience to join him in call-and-response clapping. He pouts at any hesitant response, and then unleashes his impressive tap inspired routine in specially fitted work boots. Great stuff and well received.

Daysha J Williams was an energetic force who blended well with the group. Ben Johnson, played the happy guy, fascinated by new ways to make objects react in the garbage bag scene. Andrew Patrick, a ‘Stomp” veteran, played the edgy, close to out of control energy guy. And Cade Slattery, in goofy nerd garb and sometimes a step slow or the butt of jokes, played comic relief, a needed respite to add a pause for a chuckle.

Of course, every scene has misses. The huge dancing inner tubes played with drumsticks was a bit cumbersome and didn’t add much. On the other hand, the outrageous portable sinks with a variety of pots to play on, was inspired.

The set’s back wall was comprised of corrugated rust, decked out in pots and pans, trashcan lids, and other metal ware which are used as multi-level percussion instruments during one of the show’s most visually dazzling scenes where the wall becomes alive. Finally, the show wraps with the now-iconic trashcan banging, a fantastic ending with lids used as props, shields, and sleds.

For a little while, Stomp takes ordinary, even throwaway items and changes them into something useful, showcasing imagination as they are turned into rhythm and music.

To veteran Stomp viewers, it can be an old friend to see again, or to introduce to someone else. To newcomers, it is quite an experience. Look for the National Tour and dates.

The running time is 105 minutes with no intermission.

“Stomp” National Tour is at the DC National Theatre, 1321 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 2000 from Jan. 16 -18, 2026. For more information or for upcoming events, call (202) 628-6161 or Online.

Stomp website for tour: https://stomponline.com/

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Washington, DC News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...